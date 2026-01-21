New research outlines how Wales should tackle childhood obesity

A study by Public Health Wales reveals that over 15% of children were living with obesity before their third birthday, but early interventions and supportive environments could change the tide.

The research found that rapid weight gain among infants is influenced by feeding practices, the introduction of solid foods, sleep patterns and the wider environment.

Rapid weight gain among infants was found to have been significant influenced by how the child was fed at six months, alongside low birth weight and preterm birth.

What babies are fed with also determines the chance of a rapid increase in body weight. Babies fed with formula milk had double the chance compared to those who were only breastfed.

Consequences of obesity

Current trends of obesity in Wales are worsening, affecting 1 in 4 children and 3 in 5 adults, with people in more deprived areas being affected the most.

Obesity can adversely affect a person’s health, being a driver for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and many cancers.

However, it can also cost society in the long-term. Public Health Wales estimate this cost for the Welsh NHS scales to around £500 million every year.

Rachel Bath, the lead for Early Years at Public Health Wales, said: “The foundation for a life lived in good health is built in our early years, and actions in the first years of life to prevent overweight will have the greatest impact on the rest of a child’s life.

“Our data analysis supports the existing evidence base that breastfeeding reduces the risk of [a child being] overweight.

“The evidence also supports the need for us to consider babies and children in all our policy decisions so we can create the conditions to enable the best start in life.”

Taking action

She added that Public Health Wales welcome measures to address the barriers that families face when it comes to breastfeeding through the Welsh Government’s Infant Feeding Action Plan “which aims to make breastfeeding a culturally accepted and supported option for all mothers.”

In addition, the 2025-27 Healthy Weight Healthy Wales Action Plan will take focus on addressing obesity among earlier generations. Dr Ilona Johnson, Interim co-Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, echoed that there is a need to “act much earlier”.

“People feel the environment is working against them because they are surrounded by high energy food that is low in nutrients.

“Healthier lives and healthier choices need to be easier and this means the places where we live, work and play should be healthier and supportive by default.

“That’s why Public Health Wales supports measures such as the introduction of regulations around the promotion and placement of food in retail environments, as this is what people have told us will help them.

“Taking on the challenge of obesity is a complex task. For us to make a real difference we need a long term commitment to an ambitious approach that goes beyond health services and treatments, to transform our environments so we are preventing obesity and overweight at the earliest opportunity.”