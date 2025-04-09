New research reveals the areas in Wales with the highest and lowest fertility rates

A new study has revealed which areas in Wales have the highest and lowest fertility rates.

Fertility clinic Cada analysed birth statistics data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the number of live births, stillbirths and fertility rates by area of usual residence for mothers in England and Wales in 2023.

According to the ONS, “The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is the average number of live children that a group of women would bear if they experienced the age-specific fertility rates of the calendar year throughout their childbearing lifespan.”.

The study discovered:

– Newport has the highest fertility rate in Wales, with 1,827 live births and four stillbirths in 2023 for mothers who reside in the area.

– Blaenau Gwent and Denbighshire are second, while Carmarthenshire is third.

– Cardiff, Ceredigion and Swansea have the lowest fertility rates in Wales.

The areas in Wales with the highest fertility rates

Benedikt Förster, CEO and Founder of Cada, said: “Discovering the areas in England and Wales with the highest and lowest fertility rates gives an insight into population growth patterns, highlighting which areas need more housing, schools and health care.

“The overall fertility rate for all regions of England and Wales has dropped to its lowest in at least 85 years, with the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime being just 1.44.

He added: “With affordability being a major talking point in the population’s desire to have children, as well as career and lifestyle factors, women are becoming older mothers and even opting for flexible options, such as egg freezing”.

Methodology: Office for National Statistics data on birth statistics was analysed to reveal the number of live births, stillbirths and fertility rates for each area in England and Wales. A ranking was created based on the fertility rates for each area

Source: Office for National Statistics – Live births and stillbirths by area of usual residence of mother, numbers, total fertility rates and stillbirth rates – 2023

