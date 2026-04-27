New restaurant and takeaway proposal aims to revive vacant unit

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A new restaurant and takeaway could be coming to Cardiff if the city council gives the go-ahead.

Plans have been put to the council to open a new restaurant and “ancillary takeaway” at 185-187 Broadway in Adamsdown.

The application reads: “The proposal would provide an internal seating area for customers to enjoy hot cooked food whilst also providing a new food outlet for the local community.

“The proposal will provide a much-needed economic boost to the existing area by providing a new restaurant within the parade attracting customers from the local community and businesses.

“The vacant unit will be converted to a restaurant providing new flavours of food for the community with freshly-cooked grilled chicken.”

In addition to bringing a “long-vacant” building back into active use the application lists many other benefits.

These include creating “15-20 jobs for local people across full-time and part-time roles”, “introducing a fresh and healthy dining option as freshly grilled, not fried; that is currently limited in this area”, “attracting additional footfall to Broadway/ Newport Road, which benefits neighbouring businesses”, and “contributing to the local economy through business rates, supplier relations, and ongoing investment in the premises”.

According to the application the restaurant is part of a franchise with more than 250 stores nationwide with a “similar concept to Nando’s”.

However, the application does not name the franchise.

It continues: “The well-established brand will regenerate the vacant building and attract people to the area serving healthy fresh food.”

Opening hours for the restaurant are given as between 11am and 11pm for both weekdays and weekends.

The application concludes: “The proposed restaurant will provide a family friendly dining experience with family seating areas, providing healthy grilled food, as part of the new healthy style of living, something which is limited in the area and would be very successful.”

It continues: “The changes to the existing building would be very successful which will help bring up the surrounding area and attract customers and other businesses.”