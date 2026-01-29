New restaurant proposed for former bike shop despite objections

Plans to turn a former cycle shop into a restaurant are set to go before councillors for a decision.

The application for 1A Ynysmeurig Road, Abercynon, is for a change of use from retail to a restaurant.

The applicant is looking to secure the continued use of the building following the closure of the existing cycle shop at the premises and is not the final end user for the proposal, a planning report says.

It adds that because of this there is limited information on the nature of the proposed use and limited details on any extraction equipment that may be needed at this stage but the applicant has said that any flue/extraction equipment would likely be on the southern side of the proposed building.

There have been three objections which raise concern that the proposal would result in a worsening of parking issues within the area and that increased parking would affect pedestrian safety.

They also raise concerns regarding waste storage, waste collection, and waste disposal and claim the proposed development would attract vermin.

Other concerns are that the proposal would result in unpleasant odours, that another restaurant in the area is not required, noise related to customers particularly at night, and over ventilation and extraction system noise.

In recommending approval planning officers say in their report: “The operation of a restaurant at the property would be suitable and appropriate in this town centre location, enhancing the vitality and viability of the area.”

They also say it would comply with the local development plan in terms of its highways impact, visual impact, and the impact it has upon the amenity of the neighbouring residential properties.

It is due to go before Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee today (Thursday, January 29).