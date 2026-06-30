New retailers open at Cardiff Bus Interchange

Nation Cymru staff

Two new retailers have been introduced at Transport for Wales’ Cardiff Bus Interchange (CBI).

The busy city centre spot has now welcomed local favourite Kiwis Bowls and the international sandwich specialist Which Wich.

The Interchange’s retail lineup expands following the successful opening of Starbucks in April 2025, which Transport for Wales (TfW) says highlights their “commitment to creating a vibrant, customer focused transport hub that supports local Welsh and international businesses in Wales”.

Kiwis Bowls is a beloved Cardiff brand, and will provide its signature premium açaí bowls, smoothies, and ethically sourced coffee to the heart of the city.

Which Wich makes its highly anticipated Welsh debut with two locations in the Welsh capital – one at the Interchange and another at St David’s shopping centre, introducing their unique, customisable superior sandwiches to local food lovers.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW said: “We’re delighted to welcome these new retailers to Cardiff Bus Interchange.

“Following the arrival of Starbucks last year, these new additions now bring even more choice for passengers and strengthen our tenant mix. We’re creating spaces that serve customers and support local businesses.”

The integration of these units was managed by TfW’s recently in-housed Commercial Property team, ensuring a streamlined process from negotiation to installation.

Supporting the interchange’s digital infrastructure, the project highlights a significant digital milestone. TfW subsidiary ffeibr provided both retailers with high-speed business broadband, in an internal collaboration between TfW and ffeibr.

Guy Reifer, Managing Director of ffeibr, added: “This is an exciting milestone for ffeibr, as we continue our expansion into the direct to business sector.”

“Our mission is to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity that helps Welsh businesses, as well as businesses in Wales, thrive, and this partnership is a great example of that in action.”

“It’s also a great example of two public sector organisations working together to deliver both value and convenience to the people of Wales.” To view our available commercial property opportunities, visit: Commercial Property | Transport for Wales

To find out more about ffeibr, visit: www.ffeibr.wales