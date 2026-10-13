New robotics hub will let businesses test technology before investing

Nation.Cymru staff

Businesses will be able to try out robots and get independent advice before buying equipment through a new multi-million-pound project led by a Welsh university.

The Robotics Adoption Hub – South Wales will be based at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s SA1 Innovation Quarter in Swansea, offering demonstrations, practical testing and support from technical specialists.

The project forms part of Innovate UK’s national Robotics Adoption Programme and will work with companies in manufacturing, energy, utilities and infrastructure, as well as other industries.

Its focus will be on helping businesses decide whether existing technology could improve their work, rather than developing new robots.

Companies will be able to assess which tasks could be automated, test equipment and examine whether an investment would be practical for their operations. The hub will also help them find suppliers, arrange staff training and explore finance and funding options.

Richard Morgan, assistant dean of UWTSD’s Faculty of Science & Art, is leading the initiative.

“Many organisations recognise the potential benefits of robotics but remain uncertain about where to begin or how to adopt effectively,” he said.

“By offering impartial advice and opportunities to test solutions before committing to investment, the Hub will help businesses improve productivity, quality, safety, resilience and long-term competitiveness.”

The university will draw on its existing robotics and manufacturing equipment in Swansea, alongside access to partner sites across the region where businesses can see technology in use.

The partnership includes robot manufacturers, companies that install and connect equipment, training providers and finance specialists.

Students, apprentices and employees from participating businesses will also gain practical experience with industrial robots. Training will be offered through degree apprenticeships, university courses and programmes for people already in work.

Professor Elwen Evans KC, UWTSD’s vice-chancellor, said: “By leading this collaboration, UWTSD is helping businesses embrace innovation with confidence while creating new opportunities for our students, apprentices and future workforce.”

Partners include Avallan, Didactic Services, Majotech Partnership, Poet Systems, Promaterial, Sutro Group and Vodafone. The project also has support from Omron, Boston Dynamics, ABB and TWI Wales.

Further information is available by emailing [email protected].

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