New RSPCA Cymru figures reveal 1,884 reports of summer cruelty in Wales

New figures released by RSPCA Cymru show a 4% annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across Wales – with reports on the rise annually too.

The animal welfare charity has released the new statistics today (July 1) as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign – showing the side of this season which many people don’t see – when animal cruelty reports peak.

In June, July and August last year across Wales the RSPCA took 1,884 cruelty calls to their emergency line – compared to 1,807 the year before – showing an increase of 4%.

This also follows 1,701 in 2022 and 1,699 reports in 2021 – demonstrating a gradual increase over the past few years.

In 2024 – 14 out of the 22 local authorities showed an increase in calls during the summer months, with the highest calls coming from 182 calls from Cardiff, 174 calls from Rhondda Cynon Taf, 136 in Carmarthenshire, 118 in Caerphilly and 115 from Swansea.

Calls

Just 30 calls were made in Ceredigion, 36 in the Isle of Anglesey and Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil both had 39 over the three month period.

In addition annually across Wales there has also been a rise in the number of cruelty reports as last year in total there were 6,391 reports, a rise from 6,166 in 2023. There were 5,870 reports in 2023.

Otis is a black and white domestic longhaired kitten who was taken to a veterinary practice by his owner with a reported head trauma.

Otis’s sister was sadly presented dead at the vets with head trauma, prolapsed eye, collapsed lung, rib fracture, bruising to the jaw and blood on tongue.

He was soaking wet and unable to stand. He received emergency treatment including being warmed as he was hypothermic.

Veterinary staff noted older, mostly healed injuries to his face above his eyes. X-rays were taken and revealed a spinal fracture in the lumbar region.

He had two grazes on the front of his head, a head tremor, diamond-shaped pupils and pain over the spine with delayed pain affecting both of his hind limbs.

He required intensive nursing to monitor his ability to urinate and defecate and round-the-clock pain relief and care so he remained in hospital for this.

The owner agreed to sign him over to the private veterinary practice as he reported he could not afford the treatment Otis needed.

An expert veterinary witness reviewed all the evidence and concluded that Otis’ injuries were likely the result of physical abuse.

His spinal injury was likely associated with a significant traumatic event, with healing injuries suggesting the event occurred 21-28 days prior to the date Otis was taken to the vets.

Following this case where their owner was disqualified from keeping all animals for five years and sentenced to forty weeks imprisonment, Otis has found a loving home.

Wildlife offence

There have also been cruelty involving wildlife – where a badger sett was interfered with by using a dog to enter.

For this, two men were sentenced to 12 weeks custody which was suspended for one year. They were also disqualified from keeping dogs for a period of four years.

Earlier this year a cat called Dudley was shot by an air gun.

The pellet had shattered his hip and was stuck in between the muscle of his back left leg. As a result he had to have his back left leg amputated.

An appeal was launched to try and find evidence to prove this would have been a deliberate attack.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper said: “Thankfully he has survived and is recovering from his ordeal – but not without considerable pain and losing a leg.

“It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.”

To highlight the work it is doing to help animals in need a new video – starring singer Alesha Dixon – has been produced which features four pets rescued by the RSPCA from horrific circumstances who are now loving life in new homes.

Support

Alesha, who is a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “The RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work gives victims of cruelty like Bernie, Bella, Berlioz and Benito another chance of a happy life. The charity also works hard to bring those responsible for such abuse to justice.

“I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA’s staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need.

“It really made me feel I was helping their work in providing a voice to animals who cannot speak up about the cruelty they may be facing.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that the RSPCA is reporting a 33% rise in animal cruelty during the summer months with 31 reports of cruelty made to the RSPCA every single hour the line is open, but working together we can save animals from this cruel side of summer.”

