New rules aimed at tackling obesity in Wales come into force

New rules aimed at tackling obesity and helping people make healthier food choices have come into force across Wales.

The regulations, introduced by the Welsh Government, place new restrictions on how foods high in fat, sugar and salt are promoted and displayed in shops and other retail settings.

They apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees and are designed to reduce the prominence of less healthy options, including at checkouts, store entrances and through multibuy offers.

Ministers say the changes are intended to make it easier for people to choose healthier products, particularly in an environment where convenience foods are often prioritised.

Figures show around 60% of adults in Wales are overweight or obese, while nearly a quarter of children are overweight or obese by the time they start school.

The Welsh Government said the food environment has developed in a way that encourages higher consumption of foods high in fat, sugar and salt, with promotions and product placement playing a significant role in influencing buying habits.

Under the new rules, retailers will no longer be able to use prominent positioning or certain types of promotions to steer customers towards these products.

Research suggests such tactics can lead to people purchasing and consuming more than they intended.

Wales’ Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the changes marked an important step in improving public health.

“As of today, it will be easier to make healthier choices on the go and during our weekly shops,” he said.

“By ensuring that foods high in fat, sugar and salt are no longer given prominence over healthier choices, we are taking steps to support people to improve their health.”

Public health experts have welcomed the move, describing it as part of a broader effort to address rising obesity levels.

‘Vital’

Professor Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said creating a healthier food environment was “vital”.

“There is strong evidence that how food is promoted and displayed influences the choices people make,” he said.

Dr Ilona Johnson, Interim Co-Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales, said many people want to maintain a healthy weight but face barriers in their everyday environment.

“Foods high in fat, sugar and salt are often promoted in ways that encourage impulse purchases,” she said.

“These changes are a step in the right direction.”

The measures, approved by the Senedd last year, mirror similar rules already in place in England.

They form part of the Welsh Government’s wider Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales strategy, which aims to tackle obesity and improve long-term health outcomes.