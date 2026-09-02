New rules allow temporary campsites to open for twice as long

Nation.Cymru staff

New planning rules allowing temporary campsites to operate for up to twice as long come into force across Wales today.

Landowners, farmers and rural businesses will be able to run tent campsites for up to 60 days in a calendar year without applying for full planning permission, compared with the previous 28-day allowance.

However, the 28-day limit will remain for sites within national parks, National Landscapes and World Heritage Sites.

The Welsh Government changes also introduce a new notification process, with operators required to contact their local planning authority before opening a temporary campsite to establish whether prior approval is needed.

They must provide a site plan showing the location of pitches and amenities, toilet and wastewater facilities, waste disposal arrangements and highway access, as well as the proposed dates of operation.

Councils then have 28 days to decide whether prior approval is required. If it is, a decision should normally be made within eight weeks after the additional information requested has been provided.

Planning authorities will consider three main areas – toilet and wastewater arrangements, waste disposal and vehicular access.

The new rights will not apply to some protected or potentially unsuitable land, including Sites of Special Scientific Interest, scheduled monuments, special areas of conservation and land within Flood Zones 2 or 3.

Temporary campsites will also generally be prohibited within 100 metres of a home occupied by someone other than the campsite owner or operator.

Powys County Council cabinet member for legal and regulatory services Cllr Richard Church said: “These changes introduced by the Welsh Government provide new opportunities for landowners, farmers and rural businesses to support our thriving visitor economy.

“At the same time, the new notification and prior approval process will help ensure temporary campsites are operated responsibly, with proper consideration given to environmental protection, highway safety and the interests of local communities.”

The rules apply to temporary campsites for tents, with caravans subject to separate planning provisions.

Any days on which camping facilities remain on the land count towards the annual limit, even if there are no customers staying at the site.

For 2026, days already used under the previous 28-day rules must also be deducted from the new 60-day allowance.

Permanent infrastructure such as buildings, tracks, new accesses or hardstanding is not covered by the new rights and would require planning permission.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.