New S4C documentary explores challenges and misconceptions of polyamory

A new S4C documentary will follow the life of a woman in a polyamorous relationship as she challenges the misconceptions surrounding this unconventional way of living.

Cariad Heb Ffiniau: Poliamori a Fi (Love Without Limits: Polyamory and Me) airs on S4C on 24 March at 9pm, following Naomi Aldwyn-Allsworth over the course of a year as she lives openly and honestly with more than one partner.

30-year-old Naomi works as a survival specialist at the Bear Grylls Academy, teaching people how to endure some of the toughest environments on Earth. But away from the wilderness, her personal life can be just as complex.

“I never want to paint a polyamorous life as the perfect way to live,” says Naomi. “But it’s what works best for me.”

The programme explores Naomi’s different relationships, including with Chris, her long-term partner and father of her seven‑year‑old son. Over the past eight years, the pair have chosen to open their relationship and welcome other partners into their lives.

The documentary also follows the development of Naomi’s new relationship with Matt, who has moved from California to London to be closer to her and experience polyamory for the first time.

At the same time, Naomi is also in a relationship with a couple – Mollie (not her real name) and Connor – and, more recently, another partner has joined her life.

“For me, polyamory is the right to have more than one long‑term relationship, not just a fling,” says Naomi.

The film goes behind the scenes of this way of life – the joy and fulfilment but also the uncertainty and jealousy, and the intense communication required to sustain multiple relationships.

“Chris gives me a feeling of home and real comfort…but a new partner can bring something completely different,” Naomi says. “I don’t look for a new partner to fill a gap in another relationship. New relationships bring out different sides of my personality – and that’s what I like.”

To make it work, the family has clear boundaries:

“Before anyone meets our family, I have to meet them more than once,” says Chris. “I start to become good friends with that person.”

Although he doesn’t feel jealousy, Chris acknowledges that the emotional landscape can be challenging.

“Polyamory is simple, but emotions are complex…communication is vital.”

Naomi hopes that the documentary will help “break the ‘over‑sexual’ stigma” she believes is often attached to polyamory.

“I hope it allows people to open their eyes to different ways some families navigate relationships,” she says. “Across the world there are so many places where monogamy isn’t practised as the norm, yet we hardly ever see that here.

“It’s sad that we’ve become so narrow‑minded about one single way of living. And if a family looks different from the traditional model – mum, dad and children in one home – it’s seen as strange, or less stable for the children.”

Cariad Heb Ffiniau: Poliamori a Fi will air on Tuesday 24 March at 9pm on S4C, and will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with optional English subtitles.