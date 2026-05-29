New S4C series to follow newly-qualified teachers in Welsh schools

Nation.Cymru staff

A new fly-on-the-wall television series will follow the lives of newly-qualified teachers as they begin their careers in schools across Wales.

S4C announced the new documentary series, Athrawon, during this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod.

Produced by Carlam for S4C, the six-part series will follow eight newly-qualified teachers working in five schools across Wales over the course of a year.

The hour-long episodes aim to provide an honest insight into life inside Welsh classrooms as the teachers adapt to the pressures and responsibilities of the job.

Using fly-on-the-wall filming techniques, the programme will explore the realities facing schools and teaching staff at a time when recruitment and retention remain major challenges across the education sector.

The series has received backing from the Welsh Government through Creative Wales and is due to air in September to coincide with the start of the new school year.

Llinos Wynne, S4C’s head of documentaries and specialist factual programming, said the series would shine a light on the role teachers play in shaping future generations.

She said: “Athrawon is an important series which shines a light on the vital work of teachers in mentoring, educating and shaping future generations.

“It’s a series that looks beyond recent headlines around the challenges in terms of teacher recruitment and retention in Wales.

“The education sector is key in ensuring a flourishing future for Wales and the Welsh language and S4C is very grateful to the schools for the cooperation on this series.”

She added that the programme would offer viewers “a fresh insight into the education system through colourful characters, humour, empathy and honesty”.

S4C said more details about the schools and teachers taking part in the series will be released later this year.