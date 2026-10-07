New safeguarding programme aims to identify abuse risks earlier

Nation.Cymru staff

A new national safeguarding programme aims to identify risks of abuse and neglect earlier and improve how organisations across Wales respond to concerns.

The Welsh Government’s Stronger Safeguarding for a Safer Wales programme will introduce a ministerial oversight board, a national safeguarding plan and a register of risks.

It follows the Strengthening Safeguarding Governance Review, led by Jan Pickles, and is intended to improve protection for children, young people and adults at risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation.

A new safeguarding function within the National Social Care Intelligence Hub will bring together information to help identify emerging risks and support earlier action.

The programme will draw on findings from safeguarding reviews, inspections and frontline practice, alongside data, to help organisations recognise warning signs and learn from previous failings.

The Ministerial Safeguarding Oversight Board will oversee the work nationally and strengthen accountability, while the national plan and risk register are intended to establish clearer priorities and a more consistent approach across Wales.

Children, young people, adults at risk, victims and survivors will be involved in shaping the services designed to protect them.

The programme will also prepare the ground for future consultation on proposals for an Adult and Child Protection Authority for Wales and mandatory reporting of abuse. Neither measure is being introduced as part of this announcement.

Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health Delyth Jewell said: “Every child and adult in Wales should have the utmost confidence that any concerns of abuse are heard and acted on by relevant authorities, which is why we have acted decisively to implement this ambitious programme.

“This programme is about building a stronger safeguarding system for Wales, one that identifies risks earlier, learns from past failings and ensures organisations work together to protect people from harm.”

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