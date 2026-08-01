New scheme aims to boost use of Welsh across sport

Mark Mansfield

A new initiative aimed at increasing the use of Welsh across the sporting sector is being launched to encourage more coaches, volunteers, players and supporters to use the language in clubs and communities across Wales.

The National Centre for Learning Welsh will unveil the scheme at the National Eisteddfod on Saturday after developing it in partnership with Sport Wales.

It is designed to help sports organisations improve Welsh language skills among staff and volunteers while making the language a more natural part of sporting life.

The programme will offer a range of training opportunities, including digital learning resources, flexible courses tailored to different sports and residential courses for community officers.

Specialist tutors will be appointed to work with sporting organisations, while the National Centre will also expand its work with further and higher education institutions and apprentices involved in sport.

The scheme builds on existing partnerships with organisations including the Football Association of Wales, Wrexham AFC and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Another strand of the initiative will support Welsh-language sports presenters, helping them encourage players who are learning Welsh or building confidence in using the language during interviews and broadcasts.

The scheme supports wider Welsh Government ambitions to increase opportunities to use Welsh beyond the classroom and workplace, recognising the role sport plays in community life and national identity.

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said: “Sport brings people together in communities across Wales and is an important part of our national identity. It also provides opportunities to use Welsh naturally beyond school and the workplace.

“I welcome the National Centre’s new initiative, which builds on its previous work in this area, creating even more opportunities for coaches, volunteers, players and supporters to use and enjoy the Welsh language.”

Sport Wales Chief Executive Brian Davies said the scheme would help people take part in sport through the language of their choice.

He said: “This scheme builds on the long-term ambition to ensure people can take part in sport through the language of their choice. It will create practical opportunities across our sporting communities – across all sorts of sports – for people to develop their Welsh language skills and use Welsh with greater confidence.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, added: “We know that sport provides opportunities for people to use Welsh within their communities and in social settings. As a result, the sector has the potential to reach wide audiences and positively influence the use of Welsh in everyday life.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.