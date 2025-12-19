New scheme aims to make organic fruit and veg more affordable for people on lower incomes

Ella Groves

A new scheme to help people on lower incomes buy organic fruit and veg has been pioneered in Wales.

The Planet Card, developed by Cardiff Farmers Markets and Food Cardiff as a part of the Bridging the Gap programme, gives residents a weekly £11 to spend on organic fruit and veg at farmers markets in Roath and Riverside.

‘Bridging the Gap’ is a UK-wide programme led by Sustain and its partners Food Sense Wales, Growing Communities, Alexandra Rose Charity, and Nourish Scotland, to find practical ways to make healthy food more accessible.

The pilot brought together farmers, market managers, dietitians, and community groups to design the scheme making sure it fitted the real-life budgets, travel patterns, and food cultures of the city residents.

Following a trial of 20 shoppers, the Cardiff scheme was expanded to 120 participants helping more residents to shop with local growers to get high-quality fresh produce.

Early findings have shown that participants in the scheme are eating more fruit and veg, feel more connected to local markets and producers, and are more confident cooking with fresh seasonal ingredients.

‘Major benefits’

The Cardiff scheme has now been highlighted in a new national report which found that government support for organic food could result in major health and economic benefits.

The Bridging the Gap report looked at nine pilots from across the UK with its findings showing that connecting low-income households with locally grown organic food can generate £8.78 in social value for every £1 of public investment, matched with £1.10 from shoppers.

The report argued that with the Welsh Government committing £3 million in support of organic farming in 2026/27 there is a “major opportunity” to link that investment to schemes such as the Planet Card to ensure more locally-grown food ends up in Welsh homes, schools, and hospitals.

Calling for coordinated action across the UK, Bridging the Gap have urged for the expansion of home-grown organic production; the rebuilding of local supply chains that connect small and medium farms to markets; and to use public food contracts and voucher schemes to make healthy food affordable.

Katie Palmer, Founder and Head of Food Sense Wales, said: “Everyone in Cardiff should be able to afford food that’s good for their health and for the planet. Through the Planet Card we’re proving that low-income households can shop with local organic farmers in a way that’s dignified, social and sustainable.

The Bridging the Gap report shows that if government backs schemes like this at scale, the payoff in better health, thriving local businesses and climate action is huge.”