New scheme launched to tackle plastic pollution in Welsh rivers

A new scheme is being trialled with the aim of reducing the amount of farm plastic pollution in Wales’ rivers.

Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE project is working with Agriculture Plastics Environment (APE), Birch Farm Plastics and Afonydd Cymru to increase the collection and recycling rates of farm plastics.

Farmers and landowners will be able to recycle their farm plastic at reduced cost at several centres across the four river catchments: Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau and Usk.

Plastic pollution such as silage wrap from farms is a widespread problem across all four rivers.

Wildlife including fish, birds, amphibians and other aquatic species can be injured or killed if they become entangled in silage plastic waste. It can also accumulate to create blockages which can be a barrier to fish passage and increase flood risk.

This trial scheme hopes to work with farmers and landowners in south Wales to reduce the amount of farm plastics found in our rivers and improve their condition so that wildlife such as salmon, lamprey and otter can thrive.

Drop off centres

From today (21 July) farmers and landowners will be able to take their farm plastic to ‘drop off centres’ that will be set up at various livestock markets/sites in Talsarn near Lampeter, Crymych, Llandovery, Sennybridge, Raglan and potentially Carmarthen.

A 2023 report which reviewed the status of plastic use in UK farming highlighted that the UK currently has an agri-plastic recycling rate of between 20-30%. This is low in comparison to other European countries such as Germany, France and Ireland who have recycling rates of 65%, 80% and 90% respectively.

Chris Thomas, Four Rivers for LIFE Senior Land Management Officer said: “Farm plastics have been found in the Teifi, Tywi and Cleddau rivers and contribute to the overall environmental issues affecting their health.”

“Healthy rivers support more than just farmers and the environment – they also help communities thrive and grow. Rivers can only fully perform this function and support farmers if they are healthy and free from pollution and plastic waste.”

Ian Creasey from APE said: “Learning from successful markets in Europe, ‘drop off centres’ significantly help farmers in recycling their used farm plastics, and is a key focus of this trial. This scheme is dedicated to supporting farmers to recycle their agricultural plastics, and by so doing help protect these rivers from potential plastics pollution.”

Cost

In 2024, West Wales Rivers Trust (WWRT) carried out a survey of 100 farms to review current practices around disposal of agricultural plastics in Carmarthenshire and across Wales.

The results from this survey showed that cost is one of the main barriers preventing more farmers recycling their silage plastic waste.

Cheryl Birch from Birch Farm Plastics said: “While we continue to collect directly from farms throughout Wales, by increasing the number of drop off centres, we aim to increase the recycling rates of agricultural polythene and, through the collaboration with Four Rivers for LIFE and APE, provide a lower cost option to farmers using the service.”

“Our costs are lower when collecting from drop off centres, so we are also able to pass that saving onto farmers and promote the recycling option for waste plastics for the benefit of farmers and the environment.”

Gail Davies-Walsh, Afonydd Cymru Chief Executive added: “We are very pleased that this trial scheme is being brought to South Wales. It follows on from a similar project run successfully by West Wales Rivers Trust last year, so we know the positive impacts it will have in terms of reducing the amount of agricultural plastic in rivers.”

The Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau and Usk Rivers are classed as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), meaning they are of international importance for the wildlife and plants that make them home, such as salmon, lamprey, shad, otters and water crowfoot.

The Four Rivers for LIFE Project is funded by the EU LIFE Programme with support from Welsh Government and Welsh Water.

Farmers can find their nearest ‘drop off centres’ here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

