New scheme offers mental health awareness training to every football club in Wales

Every football club in Wales will be able to access one of around 1,000 mental health awareness training places as part of a drive to help support their teams, coaches and players and their wider community.

The e-learning course from Mind Cymru and UK Coaching will be delivered initially to football clubs with the support of the FAW.

Sport Wales is also developing a longer-term preventative approach addressing stigma, risk factors and creating environments which support positive mental health and wellbeing for the whole sport sector.

The new course will equip coaches with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to better understand and support people living with mental health problems, while also helping to create a positive environment.

The announcement of the scheme comes during Mental Health Awareness Week [12 – 18 May] and follows the publication of the Welsh Government’s Suicide Prevention and Self Harm strategy and Mental Health and Wellbeing strategy last month.

Launch event

A launch event was held at Barry Town United FC on Thursday [15 May] with former international footballer and FAW ambassador Neville Southall, Sports Minister Jack Sargeant, and hosted by Barry Town’s Club Secretary David Cole.

For Jack Sargeant, it is a deeply personal cause. He became a politician after stepping up to fill his dad Carl’s shoes as the Member of the Senedd (MS) for Alyn and Deeside following his suicide in 2017.

Then in 2022 his best friend of 20 years and fellow football fanatic, Jamie Wynne, took his own life.

Speaking following the launch event, the Minister said: “It means so much to me to be able to kick this training programme forward and establish something that will really help people, especially now during Mental Health week.

“This is not an easy subject for me to talk about, but I know helping people share is important and it’s the best way I can remember my friend, Jamie, who was so passionate about the good grassroots football could do.

“I want to do anything and everything I can to ensure we can best help those who need support, no matter the setting. Using sports and especially football in this way is such an on-the-ground way to reach people who may not traditionally open up otherwise. If it leads to one meaningful conversation, it’ll be worth it.”

Awareness

Head Coach of the Wales men’s football team Craig Bellamy, who is supporting this work, said: “It’s important that we all take the time to raise our awareness and understanding of mental health and how we can support the people around us.

“This e-learning course will help football clubs to understand how they can play their part in increasing awareness and understanding and I would encourage all clubs in Wales to get involved and take advantage of this training.”

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, added: “We want to create a culture where people can seek support without fear of judgement. We want everyone empowered with the knowledge and awareness to recognise those in need, offer kind and compassionate support, and help them access services if needed.

“Our two new strategies set out our commitment to tackling stigma around mental health, suicide and self-harm, tackle the issues which lead to poor mental health, self-harm or thoughts of suicide, and ensure the right support is accessible for all.

“This training has the potential to reach every football club in Wales and make a real and tangible impact.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

