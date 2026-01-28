New scheme rolled out to help people in Wales with ketamine-related health problems

A new programme aimed at helping people access earlier support for ketamine-related health problems is being rolled out in Wales, as health services respond to a sharp rise in the use of the drug.

Ketamine use has increased significantly in recent years, with services in Cardiff and the Vale reporting a 53% rise in ketamine-related presentations since September 2024.

Data from the area’s Community Addictions Unit also shows contact with 73 individuals who reported using ketamine more than once a week over the past year – a 60% increase compared with levels before 2024.

In response, a new ketamine care pathway has been developed by a multi-agency working group since February 2025. The programme focuses on identifying harm earlier, improving access to specialist support and reducing long-term damage linked to continued use.

Ketamine is known to cause severe and sometimes irreversible harm to the bladder and kidneys. As part of the new approach, services are now using early identification tools to detect bladder problems sooner, while frontline staff have received additional training to support people with complex physical and mental health needs.

The pathway is already having an impact, health leaders say, by enabling faster referrals and better coordination between addiction services and healthcare professionals.

Prevention and education are also central to the programme. CAVDAS has developed a new schools-based initiative, co-designed with people who have lived experience of ketamine use. The programme is being delivered to Year 9 and 10 pupils and provides information about the risks of ketamine, alongside harm reduction advice.

Further developments are planned, including stronger links with urology specialists and the creation of dedicated support for under-18s through child and adolescent mental health services.

Substance Misuse Action Fund

The work is supported by Welsh Government funding through the Substance Misuse Action Fund. In Cardiff and the Vale, around £3.2m of SMAF-funded services contribute to the delivery of the ketamine care pathway, alongside meeting wider substance misuse needs. The fund also supports screening, early engagement, harm reduction interventions and the distribution of ketamine-specific “grab bags”.

Similar initiatives are being developed across Wales through Area Planning Boards, which bring together councils, health boards, police and third-sector organisations. In Cwm Taf Morgannwg, a dedicated group has been set up to develop awareness materials, train staff and review care pathways. In Gwent, a conference focusing solely on ketamine has been organised, while in North Wales, universal ketamine awareness sessions are being delivered in secondary schools

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy visited the Cardiff and Vale Drug & Alcohol Service (CAVDAS) office in Barry this week to see how local services are leading work on early intervention, prevention and treatment.

Growing harms

Speaking during her visit, she said that action was urgently needed to address the growing harms associated with ketamine use.

“We are seeing the devastating effects of continued use of ketamine and need to make young people aware of the dangers of using this drug,” she said.

“I’m glad to see the efforts being made by Cardiff and Vale to provide early screening, awareness raising with school children and treatment when needed.”

Dr Claire Beynon, Chair of the Cardiff and Vale Area Planning Board, said the visit highlighted the value of partnership working.

“As a partnership, we will continue to build on this multi-agency work to identify need earlier, prevent harm and improve support services,” she added.