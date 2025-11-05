New scheme will help Welsh learners practise language in local businesses

A new scheme will offer Welsh learners the opportunity to use the language naturally in their communities, in participating small businesses.

The second round of Hapus i Siarad (Happy to Chat), The National Centre for Learning Welsh and the Mentrau Iaith’s scheme for 2025–26, was piloted in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Flintshire and Wrexham, and Ceredigion, and launched nationally for the first time last year.

Helen Prosser, Director of Teaching and Learning at the National Centre for Learning Welsh says, “At the Centre we are delighted to work with Mentrau Iaith Cymru to provide an opportunity for learners to practise their Welsh Language skills in their communities. Promoting the use of the Welsh Language is an important aspect of our work at the Centre.”

Inspired by a similar project run successfully in Catalonia by the ‘Voluntariat per la Llengua’, the ongoing scheme will this year expand to new towns and areas.

On 15 November 2025, learners will be taken on a guided tour visiting businesses that are part of the scheme during a “Hapus i Siarad Morning” in 9 towns across Wales, marking the launch.

The aim of the “Hapus i Siarad Morning” is to introduce more learners to the scheme as an opportunity to practise their Cymraeg.

Daniela Schlick, Business and Project Manager for Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “Businesses are an important part of our communities and everyday lives, and they’re more than just places to buy things. They’re places where people meet, chat, and become part of the community – ideal settings to practise speaking Cymraeg.”

Businesses that take part in the scheme receive a “Hapus i Siarad” poster they can display in their shop windows or near the till to show they’re happy to welcome learners for a chat in Welsh.

Learners are then given a loyalty card from their tutors and local Menter Iaith to collect a stamp or signature from three businesses where they’ve had a conversation in Welsh.

These cards will be entered into a competition to win a residential weekend at one of the Welsh language centres in Wales. From all the submitted cards, the winner will be drawn at an event on 3 August during the National Eisteddfod.

Learners can send in their cards until 17 July 2026 – either by email to [email protected] or hand them in to their tutors.

Sue Vanstone from the Dwyfor area was last year’s lucky winner. She recently spent a weekend learning Welsh at Nant Gwrtheyrn.

Sue said: “Thanks to ‘Hapus i Siarad’ for the wonderful experience of going to Nant Gwrtheyrn. It’s a fantastic place to practise Welsh, and I also had the chance to try art, yoga, and folk dancing in Welsh.”

The “Hapus i Siarad Morning” on 15 November will take place in the following 9 towns: Porthmadog, Denbigh, Lampeter, Newport (Pembs), Pontardawe, Porthcawl, Cowbridge, Pontcanna, and Abergavenny.

For more information, visit Mentrau Iaith Cymru’s site here.