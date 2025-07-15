New scholarship launched to support students studying Welsh

A new scholarship to support undergraduate students who choose to study Welsh as a subject (first or second language) at a university in Wales launched this week, in memory of an American writer who learned Welsh and settled in the Rhondda.

On Monday 14 July, at Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture building, the Coleg Cymraeg launched the new scholarship in memory of the late Anne Brooke, who learned Welsh and came to live in the Rhondda.

She published a number of Welsh books for children in order to support parents who did not speak Welsh to read with their children.

The scholarship was established by the Coleg after receiving a generous donation from Peyton Robertson, Anne’s nephew, who flew over from America for the launch.

“Her life’s work”

Peyton said: “Anne had a passion for learning the Welsh language and writing books for children.

“Due to her non-Welsh speaking background, she wanted to give non-Welsh speaking parents the opportunity to follow their stories with their children, so many of her books include a full English translation. This was truly her life’s work and she spent many years in Wales to see through her vision.

“It was her hope to return the money she earned for her work to Wales to help preserve the language. The establishment of the Anne Brooke scholarship fulfils her wish and I know she would be thrilled to see her efforts come to fruition in this way.”

Anne Brooke’s books include popular series, Plant y Goedwig, Mabli a Mabon, and Storïau’r Sosban Fawr.

Gratitude

Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg said: “We are very grateful to the family of the late Anne Brooke, Peyton, Brooke and Elizabeth Robertson, for the generous donation that has allowed us to establish a scholarship to support students who want to study Welsh as a subject – first or second language.

“We admire and are grateful to Anne for her work in promoting the Welsh language to new audiences in Wales and beyond, and it’s great to see that her legacy will continue through this scholarship.”

The scholarship is worth £1,000 per year for up to 3 years (£3,000 in total) and will be awarded annually.

Applications for the academic year 2026 – 2027 will be awarded from among the applications for the Coleg’s Main Scholarship Programme. The application form will be found within the Scholarship section of the Coleg’s website

