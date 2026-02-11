New school planned in Bannau Brycheiniog

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new £11 million English medium primary school have been given the green light by Bannau Brycheiniog Planning committee members.

At a meeting of the National Park Authority’s (NPA) Planning committee on Tuesday, February 10, councillors and Welsh Government appointed members received the application for the new school in Sennybridge.

The application was submitted by Powys County Council to Bannau Brycheiniog NPA last November and includes demolishing the current 87-year-old school and building a new £11 million 120 pupil school.

The scheme will also provide an early year’s setting, sports, play facilities, associated works and provision for 40 car parking spaces which include four with Electric Vehicle charging points.

The new main school building will be positioned more centrally within the site boundary, north of the existing school.

Planning case officer Ffion Bevan advised committee member to approve the application.

Appointed member Julian Stedman asked if any floodlights would be built at the school to illuminate the sports pitches there.

Mr Stedman said: “Are there any proposals for floodlights or to light up the sports pitches?

“Sennybridge is in a very rural part of the national park, and we would not wish to see substantial lighting on this site.

“How would it be dealt with to make sure it’s not detrimental to neighbours.”

Ms Bevan confirmed that no floodlights were part of the current scheme and if Powys council wanted to add some, they would have to submit a further application to do this.

Appointed member Professor John Hunt had the “impression” that after the school is built the land capacity for storing rain water would be “dramatically decreased.”

Prof Hunt said: “If that is the case is there any provision in making car park or hard standing permeable in such a way it could offset the porosity loss?”

He also asked whether four charging points enough to cater for the “growing use” of Electric Vehicle in the future by staff at the school.

Ms Bevan said: “There are likely to be 26 staff members and approximately 25 daily visitors at the school.

“It accords to the requirements of Future Wales (Act).”

She explained that a further sustainable drainage application would need to be approved before building work starts.

The committee then moved to a vote which saw all members vote to approved the application.

The development is smaller than the original proposal from 2022 which was for 150 pupils.

Back in April last year a new outline business for the project was approved by Powys council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet.

The new primary school is part of the £300 million proposed investment in schools by Powys council over the next decade.

It is expected that the Welsh Government will fund 65 per cent of the project cost with Powys council expected to stump up 35 per cent, which would be around £4 million.