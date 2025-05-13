New school proposed after big public campaign

Martin Shipton

Two options that would involve building a new school for children with additional learning needs in Llanelli are to be recommended to Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet.

But opposition Labour councillors say the Plaid Cymru-controlled authority needs to nail down its commitment to a new school.

The issue has been the subject of a massive campaign in Llanelli after Plaid shelved previously announced plans, suggesting the project was unaffordable.

Now Carmarthenshire’s cabinet member for education Glynog Davies has announced that he will propose to the council’s cabinet that they further investigate two particular options for new provision for ALN pupils in the Llanelli area. Whichever option is chosen, the proposed Heol Goffa school will be larger than the originally planned 120 pupil school.

Recommendations

“The original plan that many had pressed for would have resulted in a smaller school, which would have been full on day one,” said Cllr Davies. “Following the independent report we commissioned by David Davies, a former ALN head, I’ll be recommending either a 150-capacity Heol Goffa school on one site, with primary and secondary specialist centres for a total of 115 pupils with Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) attached to mainstream schools, or a new ALN school for 250 pupils, to include provision for pupils with ASC.

“Despite huge financial pressures, we are determined to ensure the very best provision for ALN pupils in the Llanelli area, future-proofed for decades to come. I’m asking for more definite costings and, as always, we will engage with the Welsh Government to ensure funding for the scheme.”

Cllr Davies added that he had hoped to make his recommendation to cabinet in May, but the process has been delayed due to electoral law, as there is a county council by-election in the Lliedi ward on May 29. During a pre-election period, councils must not make decisions that might have an effect on the election campaign.

Guarantee

However, Labour in Llanelli urged the county council to “put its money where its mouth is” and commit to build a new 250-pupil “super” Ysgol Heol Goffa as soon as possible.

Labour Lliedi ward town councillor Shaun Greaney, who is founder member of the action group campaigning for the new school, said: “Plaid has given no guarantees. They have not said they have committed funding for the school. They have not set any timetable or deadline for the school to be built.

“The Welsh Government has committed to fund 75% of the cost of the new school, But after Plaid broke their seven-year promise to build the school, how do we know that their announcement is not just hollow words timed to coincide with the Lliedi by-election?

“We have to have a 100%, nailed on, guarantee that this new school will happen as soon as possible.

‘Not only that, but the school, the action group, and most importantly, the parents want a school for 250 pupils, to ensure pupils with autistic spectrum conditions are not left out.

“They need an education specifically tailored to their needs and would benefit immensely from being part of a “super” Ysgol Heol Goffa where the existing expertise of the staff and governors would benefit them immensely, rather than being attached as an add-on to mainstream schools, which is the 150-pupil option.”

Priority

The county Labour group has pledged that a new Ysgol Heol Goffa school would be its number one priority should it take power at County Hall.

The Labour candidate in the Lliedi by-election for a place on the county council, town councillor Andrew Bragoli, who is an action group member, said progress was being made with the new school campaign.

Cllr Bragoli personally collected almost 7,000 names urging the county council to keep to its pledge to build the new school, and was the official organiser of a large protest march which gained national headlines and TV coverage last September.

“Everyone in Llanelli agrees we shouldn’t have any more delay on this. It’s vital for the children, their families and the staff,” he said.

“The Labour Party has backed the school from the beginning.”

