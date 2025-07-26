New school proposed after massive campaign by locals

Martin Shipton

A new school for 150 children with additional learning needs is again being proposed for Llanelli following the cancellation of a previous project that led to more than 9,000 people signing protest petitions.

Carmarthenshire county councillors had decided that building a new school to replace the existing Ysgol Heol Goffa was not, after all, affordable.

The decision outraged parents and led to a high profile campaign aimed at changing the council’s mind again.

The Plaid Cymru-led authority commissioned David Davies, a former Head of Additional Learning Needs and Wellbeing for Vale of Glamorgan Council, to lead an independent review of the current Additional Learning Needs (ALN) specialist provision in Llanelli.

150 pupils

Following a robust analysis of all the information collated, Mr Davies came up with six potential options. The council has now been recommended to go for Option Four, which entails building a new school for 150 pupils.

Mr Davies report said: “Increasing the capacity of the school would require additional capital funding, however, it would ensure that children and young people who are currently unable to access appropriate education could do so, it would also provide the capacity to future-proof this provision ensuring that the council could meet the needs pupils with PMLD [Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties] and SLD [Severe Learning Difficulties] for the immediate future. It would also provide some additional places across the county should the need arise, which increases flexibility within the system as a whole. The most compelling argument for enhancing the provision is that this would enable the council to meet its statutory duties in accordance with the Additional Learning Needs and Educational Tribunal Act (2018).”

The council’s cabinet will meet on July 31 to consider the proposal.

Option Four

Cllr Glynog Davies, cabinet member for education, said: “I can reveal that the Governing Body has informed us that it would support the council going ahead with Option Four in the independent report – which is to build a new school with enhanced capacity for 150 pupils with moderate, severe or profound learning difficulties. This opinion is also supported by the Head and school staff. I truly admire them for their reasonable and patient attitude in coming to this conclusion.

“Based on that, I’m delighted to announce that this is the option I’ll be recommending to cabinet next Thursday. A new and enlarged Heol Goffa can be delivered in a shorter timescale than the alternative option of building a 250-pupil school to include pupils with Autistic Spectrum Conditions. Work is already underway to provide for ASC pupils in the Llanelli area.

“If the preferred option is accepted by my cabinet colleagues next Thursday, further discussions will be held with the Welsh Government to establish a business case, since a new special school for 150 pupils could cost as much as £35m.

“I must emphasise that had we gone ahead with the original plan, as many wanted, to build a replacement school last year, it would have been full on day one. What’s being proposed now will be a much better outcome for pupils, parents and staff.

“Our priority as a council is ensuring the very best ALN provision for the rising and future generations of pupils in Llanelli, balanced by the demand for other improved educational provision in the Llanelli area and other parts of the county, and value for money for our residents.”

