New school transport rules set out who qualifies for free travel

Nation.Cymru staff

Thousands of pupils will continue to qualify for free school transport in Cardiff under new rules being proposed by the council.

Cardiff Council’s proposed Home to School Transport Policy will retain the current distance thresholds while bringing together rules covering Welsh-medium and faith schools, children with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) and pupils who live at more than one address.

Subject to Cabinet approval, eligible primary pupils living two miles or more from their nearest suitable school will continue to qualify for free transport, while the threshold for secondary pupils will remain three miles.

Eligibility will continue to be determined using the nearest suitable school and shortest available walking route.

The policy also introduces a formal two-stage review process for parents who want to challenge a decision over whether their child qualifies for transport.

Children with ALN will continue to have their individual circumstances assessed, with discretionary transport support available in appropriate cases.

The council also intends to expand the use of its Independent Travel Training Scheme, which helps young people develop the confidence and skills to travel independently.

The new policy sets out responsibilities for parents, schools and transport providers covering attendance, safeguarding, behaviour and reporting transport requirements.

It also details how the council will assess the safety of walking routes and manage journey times, bus passes and contracted transport.

Where possible, families will be encouraged to walk, cycle or scoot to school as part of the authority’s wider active travel plans.

Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Sarah Merry said: “This policy provides a clear and consistent framework for school transport across Cardiff. It ensures that learners who need support travelling to school receive it, while also promoting safe, sustainable and independent travel wherever appropriate.

“The policy has been developed to reflect current legislation, support parental choice, and ensure that transport arrangements continue to meet the needs of pupils across the city.”

The proposals will be considered by the council’s Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee on September 8 before going before Cabinet on September 17.

If approved, the policy will take effect during the 2026/27 academic year.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.