New Senedd Commission appointed following inaugural First Minister’s questions

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Conservative Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Labour’s Vikki Howells, Reform’s Laura Anne Jones, and Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths have all been appointed to the Senedd Commission. But what is it, and what will they do?

Their appointments come following Rhun ap Iorwerth’s inaugural First Minister’s Questions, and the appointment of a new counsel general on Tuesday June 2.

The Government of Wales Act 2006 created a legally separate Welsh Government and corporate body, which became known as the Senedd Commission, or originally the National Assembly for Wales Commission.

As the corporate entity for the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd Commission has responsibility over the Senedd’s property, staff, and services to support Senedd Members.

How are Senedd commissioners appointed?

Senedd standing orders – written rules which govern Senedd proceedings – say that commissioners must be appointed as soon as is reasonably practicable after the election.

The commission consists of four MSs, who should each belong to a different political group, and is chaired by the Llywydd, or presiding officer.

If there are four or more political groups in the Senedd, the four largest groups must inform the business committee of who they wish from their group to be appointed to the commission.

If there are less than four groups, the business committee will decide the names of any additional members.

What do they do?

According to the Welsh Parliament, the commission is “responsible for the long-term success of the Senedd”, helping to make it “a strong, accessible, and forward-looking democratic institution and legislature that serves effectively the people of Wales”.

Members appointed to the commission act as the “governing board” for the Welsh Parliament, and are responsible for overseeing the delivery of its aims.

Importantly, the commissioners have collective responsibility for decisions, with each having equal status in discussions.

Who has been appointed to the commission?

Plaid Cymru, Reform UK, the Welsh Conservatives, and Welsh Labour have appointed a member each to the commission.

Plaid Cymru’s pick was Casnewydd Islwyn MS Peredur Owen Griffiths, who has been a member of the Senedd since 2021.

Mr Owen Griffiths has previously been a member of numerous Senedd groups covering a wide range of topics, including older people and ageing, housing, gambling related harm, and more.

Laura Anne Jones, of Sir Fynwy Torfaen, is Reform’s choice. Ms Jones previously represented the Conservatives for the South Wales East region, but defected to Reform in July 2025.

Labour’s chief whip and spokesperson for environment, farming, energy, and transport, Vikki Howells, of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, has also been appointed. Ms Howells, who was first elected in 2016, served as minister for further and higher education under the last Welsh Government.

Meanwhile, Andrew RT Davies – a former Welsh Conservative leader – has also secured a role within the commission. The Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS has served as an MS since 2007 and is currently the Conservative spokesperson for farming and the environment.

The commission will be chaired by Labour’s former Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who is now the Senedd’s Llywydd.