New Senedd exhibition explores democracy, identity and the power of a single vote

Emily Price

A new Senedd exhibition will explore democracy, identity and the power of a single vote ahead of what’s considered to be Wales’ most historic election since the dawn of devolution.

Pwytho Llais (Stitching a Voice), by Welsh textile artist Bethan M. Hughes, will launch at the Pierhead Futures Gallery in Cardiff Bay from 21 March to 1 July 2026.

With just 47 days to go until the Senedd election on 7 May, this exhibition brings together themes of democracy, identity, community and creative expression.

It invites audiences to reflect on how a simple mark can tell complex stories about who we are — and how we shape our shared future.

Rooted in the rich heritage of traditional Welsh quilt design, Bethan’s work uses dense stitching, a bold limited colour palette and large-scale installation pieces to explore the power and fragility of democracy today.

The Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones, said: “The Senedd is proud to host this timely and thought-provoking exhibition.

“The exploration of identity, expression and community feels especially resonant as we approach the Senedd election in May 2026.”

A central motif of the exhibition is the symbolic ‘X’ mark – used to vote, to express positivity or negativity, or even to symbolise a kiss.

Expression

Many quilts in the collection use this small symbol to explore democratic participation and personal expression.

The exhibition, first shown at Ruthin Craft Centre, encourages people to consider campaigning, petitioning, suffrage, and the right to vote.

Bethan is creating a new piece for the Pierhead exhibition, ‘Ehangu (Expand)’, inspired by the changes ahead of the 2026 election, to represent the new electoral structure and the people who will shape Wales’ next chapter.

She said: “I am delighted to be showing this work at the Senedd, especially at this particular time.

“I hope it will encourage visitors to think about the privilege of having a vote, a voice, and of participating in the democratic process, and how each individual voice can contribute to the future of our nation.

“I particularly hope that it inspires young people, some of whom will be voting for the first time.”

Election

On 7 May, voters will head to the polls to vote in the seventh Senedd election since devolution in 1999.

The 2026 election is introducing some major changes to Wales’s democratic system.

The number of Senedd Members will increase from 60 to 96 and everyone 16+ will now have one vote, choosing a political party or independent candidate.

Wales will also have 16 new ‘super constituencies’ – each of which will elect six Members.

The election will see the introduction of some new rules for candidates – including that anyone standing for election must live in Wales.

To mark the opening of her exhibition, Bethan will deliver an artist talk at the Pierhead Futures Gallery on Saturday 21 March 2026, with a Welsh-language talk at 10:40–11:25, and an English-language talk at 13:00–13:45.

Visitors will also be invited to explore the Senedd afterwards.