New Senedd group to examine future of Wales’ canals

Nation.Cymru staff

A new cross-party Senedd group has been established to examine the challenges facing Wales’ canals and their role in water supply, tourism and local communities.

Chaired by Lynne Neagle, MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, the group held its first meeting in Cardiff last week.

It brings together Senedd Members, environmental organisations, navigation associations, local authorities and community groups to discuss the future of the waterways and their funding.

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, will provide the group’s secretariat. The charity cares for 76 miles of waterways in Wales and published a new prospectus for Welsh canals in September.

Ms Neagle said: “I am very excited by the opportunity this CPG offers Members of the Senedd to take a real deep dive into the challenges our canals face across Wales.

“By adopting a regional approach, with an ability to leverage experience at the national level, I think we will be able to deliver some positive actions.”

The group plans to examine issues across four regions, connecting local concerns with national policy and funding decisions. Its remit includes heritage, transport, education, health and wellbeing, alongside biodiversity and water management.

Ben Cottam, director for Wales at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “Our first meeting provided an opportunity to identify emerging priorities and explore how waterways can play a greater role in national policy discussions.

“The group will meet throughout the year, bringing together Members of the Senedd and stakeholders to consider shared interests.”

Mr Cottam pointed to government support for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal’s water supply as an example of the importance of political engagement.

“We’ve already seen the value of strong engagement with government through the support our charity received in helping secure the future water supply of the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal in 2025,” he said.

Glandŵr Cymru manages the Llangollen Canal in the north, the Montgomery Canal in mid-Wales, and the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal and Swansea Canal in the south.

Two of the waterways pass through UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal site.

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