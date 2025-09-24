New series of ‘Ar Droed’ tours for new and experienced Welsh speakers begins

A new series of “Ar Droed” tours for new and experience Welsh speakers has kicked off from now until March, offering tours to special places through the Welsh language

Once more this year the Mentrau Iaith are offering guided walks for Welsh learners under the ‘Ar Droed’ (on foot) banner to Welsh learners for the fifth year in a row thanks to a partnership with the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Visiting Museums across Wales, nature walks and visiting places of significance in Cymru were the themes of the trips before. This year the series of 6 tours will visit castles and stadiums all over Cymru between September 2025 and March 2026.

Between September 2025 and March 2026 there will be an opportunity for Welsh learners and experienced speakers to visit 3 iconic castles and 3 stadiums in Wales.

There will be guided tours around the castles and stadiums, and the tours will end with a cup of tea and a chat. The walking tours provide unique opportunities for new speakers and learners of Welsh to use the language in a relaxed, social and welcoming atmosphere.

Each tour will be led by a local guide, with the opportunity to discover special places throughout Wales.

Ar Droed

The new series of Walking Tours began in September at the Swansea.com Stadium where Gabriella Jukes will join for a Q&A session and the opportunity to chat with her.

Then, in October, there will be a trip up to Dolwyddelan Castle with guide Arfon Hughes, enjoying the autumn colours around the castle before finishing with a paned in the village.

The week after there will be an opportunity to explore Cyfarthfa Castle with Phyl Griffiths, before enjoying a cup of tea in the castle café. Later in the same month, Gwyn Derfel from the Welsh Rugby Union will lead a unique tour behind the scenes at the Principality Stadium, Wales’ most famous stadium.

In February, they will visit Castell Aberteifi (Cardigan Castle) on two trips with Hedd Ladd Lewis, enjoying a paned and music in the castle restaurant. In the spring, the series will conclude with a trip to Y Cae Ras in Wrexham, home of the famous Wrexham AFC football club, giving a taste of another iconic stadium. Keep your eyes open for the announcement of the tour’s date later in the new year.

“Something special”

Daniela Schlick, Business and Project Manager with Mentrau Iaith Cymru said: “The Mentrau Iaith all over Cymru are organising activities in the Welsh language so that everybody gets the opportunity to enjoy speaking Cymraeg in their communities.

“The feedback we’ve had about the previous tours has been so positive. The learners and more experience speakers really enjoy them – the socialising and the fact that we are offering them something special.

“We are happy to be able to offer ‘Ar Droed’ walks again this year. The activities are also an opportunity to learn about Welsh history, the culture and industry, which is an important part of learning a language.”

“The ‘Ar Droed’ walks have been a great opportunity for Welsh learners to use the language outside the classroom. And with Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae Day on 15 October, which by now is the hands of the Mentrau Iaith, we are proud to be able to offer a wide range of Welsh language activities for everybody.”

The tours are for Welsh speakers – experienced and new, with a special welcome to members of the SIARAD scheme run by the National Centre for Learning Welsh. The trips are a great opportunity to practice and use the Welsh language in social situations, while enjoying the heritage and culture of Wales.

For more information and to reserve a place for free, get in touch with [email protected]

The tours this year are:

Swansea Stadium.com – 24/09/2025 | 10:00am – 12:00pm

Dolwyddelan Castle – 04/10/2025 | 10:30am – 1:00pm

Cyfartha Castle – 11/10/2025 | 10:30am – 12:30

Principality Stadium, Cardiff – 21/10/2025 | 10:30am – 12:00pm

Cardigan Castle – 25/02/2026 | 11:00am – 12:30pm and 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Racecourse, Wrexham – March 2026