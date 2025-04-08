New series offers insight into the dedicated work of north Wales hospitals

In a groundbreaking new series set to hit TV screens this week, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has agreed access for cameras to capture the real-life experiences of those on the frontlines

For nearly a decade, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the largest health board in Wales, has been making headlines—often for the wrong reasons, from long waits to ambulances queuing outside hospitals. Yet, behind these challenges are stories of dedication, resilience, and compassion.

S4C’s new documentary series allows viewers to witness the human side of healthcare, where every shift is a testament to the dedication of the hospital staff. The first episode, Ysbyty: Plant Ni (Hospital: Our Children), airs on 8 April at 9pm, showcasing the dedication of healthcare professionals at Glan Clwyd’s Children’s Ward.

It follows the journeys of several young patients, each facing their own health challenges, and highlights the commitment of doctors, nurses, and support staff who provide exceptional care in the face of complex medical issues.

Real life stories

The children’s ward at Glan Clwyd is a small but busy unit that sees a wide range of cases daily. From oncology patients to children recovering from surgeries or accidents, the team must be prepared for every scenario.

In this first episode, viewers will meet several children, including two-year-old Gwern and baby Broc, both struggling with breathing difficulties, three-week-old Nel who developed a rash, Ruby who experienced her first seizure, and Coby, who is suspected to be allergic to penicillin. These young patients, alongside others, receive expert care from a dedicated and compassionate team that navigates their medical challenges with sensitivity and professionalism.

The ward also cares for children with ongoing and complex health needs. Pippa, a seven-year-old girl suffering from a rare condition called Rett Syndrome, relies on daily care from community nurses and, when things worsen, at Alder Hey hospital. Pippa’s family is very appreciative of the care she receives locally at Glan Clwyd, as her mother explains:

“They’re great here, so good when she comes in…I feel sorry for families who don’t have that same network and same support around them but we’re really lucky.”

Complex cases

Although there isn’t an intensive care unit for children in north Wales, Glan Clwyd’s high dependency unit (HDU) provides specialised care for children in need of closer monitoring. Nurses on the ward undergo additional training to handle complex and challenging conditions, ensuring that every child receives the care they need.

While the ward is often extremely busy, the dedicated nursing staff are committed to bridging the gap. Laura, the unit’s manager, says: “We really get to know the children here – we know what makes them happy, what makes them feel better, and what can upset them. For children with special needs, having a familiar nurse and team of doctors is important for them and their family.”

In addition to medical staff, the ward also relies on volunteers like Jac, a 17-year-old aspiring doctor who hopes to gain valuable experience before applying to medical school. Jac’s desire to help and learn reflects the dedication and passion shared by the entire team:

“I’ve wanted to be a doctor for a long time. Seeing how they work and their experience – it’s where I hope to be in a few years.”

Ysbyty: Plant Ni (Hospital: Our Children) airs on S4C on 8 April at 9pm

