New site discovered for one of Wales’ rarest plants

A rare winter plant has been given a boost after a new population was discovered, offering fresh hope for its long-term survival.

The three-lobed water crowfoot, one of Wales’ rarest species, has enjoyed a strong season at a key site on Gower, Swansea, leading to the identification of a new sub-site where it can establish.

The new location was spotted by local farmer and conservationist Emma Douglas while out horse riding, with Natural Resources Wales later confirming the presence of the species.

The plant is one of 67 priority species under the Natur am Byth programme, which focuses on protecting some of Wales’ most threatened wildlife. On Gower, work is being delivered through the Swansea Bay – Coasts, Commons and Communities project, alongside Plantlife Cymru and Buglife Cymru.

A relative of the common buttercup, the three-lobed water crowfoot grows on the edges of ponds and seasonal wetlands, producing small white flowers between December and March. It is found at only a handful of locations across Wales, including in Pembrokeshire and north-west Wales.

The species depends on clean water and traditional grazing patterns to survive. Its seeds are spread by livestock moving through wet areas, but changes in farming practices and declining water quality have led to a sharp decline in recent decades.

Steve Dixon, Project Delivery Officer at Buglife Cymru, said:

“Discovering a new sub-site like this is not only an exciting find in terms of the area’s biodiversity, but a living example of how our habitat management work is helping the species recover.

“The Swansea Bay project covers 13 target species that are all at risk of extinction in Wales and each one needs something different to ensure its survival.

“But thanks to the tireless efforts and expertise of our officers and our partners, we’re able to safeguard these Welsh rarities and ensure they’re here now and in the future.”

Robbie Blackhall-Miles, Project Delivery Officer at Plantlife Cymru, added:

“Three lobed water crowfoot is red listed as ‘Vulnerable to extinction’ on the latest update of the UK’s Red List of threatened plants. Every single population of this species is valuable so to find a new one is very special indeed.

“However, for me, the thing that makes this species incredible is that to look after it properly it is important that both the farming community and the conservation sector work together to deliver the right habitat and that is exactly what is happening on the Gower for this species.”

‘Valuable’

Ali Probert, Operations Manager at National Trust Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to be playing a part in safeguarding the future of Three-lobed water crowfoot on Gower.

“The discovery of a new sub-site shows just how valuable this collaborative survey work is, and we’re committed to continuing annual monitoring at the sites we manage.

“Working together with partners and local communities gives this rare species the best possible chance to recover and thrive.”

Monitoring of the new site, alongside existing locations, will continue with support from project partners.