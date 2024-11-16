New sites given National Forest for Wales status

A further 18 sites have been given ‘National Forest for Wales’ status, as part of a programme to create a network of woodlands across Wales.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, announced the news today (15 November) through the latest Status Scheme round.

The National Forest programme will provide interconnected woodland ecosystems and create a national legacy for future generations.

Connections

The Deputy First Minister, said: “I’m delighted that during Wales Climate Week we’re able to announce further growth for the National Forest for Wales, in what was the largest round of applications we’ve had to date. This means we now have 55 Status Scheme Sites as part of the National Forest for Wales.

“Expansion of the National Forest is a key step towards creating, restoring, and connecting valuable habitats – where resilient forest ecosystems allow wildlife to thrive.

“The National Forest network is central to our natural and cultural heritage, enabling communities to connect with nature and experience its benefits.”

“We have a great ambition to have more sites throughout Wales – which can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Network

Two sites from Eryri National Park have been successful in joining the network – Coed Bryn Berthynau and Coed Hafod.

Jonathan Cawley, Chief Executive of the Eryri National Park Authority said: “We feel honoured that two woodlands owned by the Eryri National Park Authority have secured a National Forest for Wales status.

“These woodlands are valuable recreational resources to both local residents and visitors as places where they can spend time surrounded by nature, and reap the benefits of doing so to health and wellbeing.”

On joining the National Forest, woodland sites become part of a network– which supports sites and helps share knowledge and good practice.

The new sites also receive National Forest Signage which has been made by Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind, who have made the signs from Welsh wood which was felled and processed in Wales.

