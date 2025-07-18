New skate park opens ahead of schedule

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A new skate park is opening ahead of schedule and in time for the school holidays.

Following a site meeting with contractors the skate park near Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre, which is funded by Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative in partnership with the council, is now open and available for the public to use.

Some areas of the site are still fenced off and these areas will eventually be covered in grass.

The council is asking the public to stay off these areas for their own safety and to allow the grass to grow.

Some additional work is still due to be completed around the site including completion of lighting works that will allow the site to be used all year round.

Consultation

The design has been done through consultation with users including input from the local skateboarding community.

There is a new mural in memory of ‘Nippa’, a beloved member of the Merthyr Skateboarding community, as part of the new facility.

The council says that information will be coming soon on summer holiday beginner lessons through Active Merthyr Tydfil.

Proud

Cllr Jamie Scriven, cabinet member for economy, regeneration, leisure. and tourism said: “It is a great pleasure for me to announce that the brand-new skate park is opening just in time for the summer holidays. As one of the young people involved in the development of the original skate park I am proud to see that nearly 15 years later this investment to bring in a new and modern skate facility that honours the memories of the old.

“The new skate park would not be possible without the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme but also the commitment, work, and support of our staff at MTCBC to ensure our young people have these amazing leisure opportunities.

“We have received great feedback and engagement from users and it’s fantastic to have a facility that can be enjoyed by so many, experienced skateboarders and beginners alike, with some structured sessions booked during the coming months. Keep an eye on our social media for more information.

“We look forward to seeing it well used throughout the holidays and beyond. Stay safe and have fun.”

