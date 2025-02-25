New solar farm could benefit the community as well as helping reach climate goals

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A new solar farm in Caerphilly could benefit the community as well as helping reach climate goals.

The proposals for the 20MW Cwm Ifor solar farm could power 6,000 homes if it is built on “low-grade” farmland in Penyrheol.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed selling off the development on the open market, and marketing is due to begin in the spring.

Public bodies, community energy groups and private parties may all be considered in a potential deal.

If the successful buyer is not from the private sector, Cwm Ifor could become Wales’ largest publicly-owned solar farm.

The project is one of the pillars of Caerphilly Council’s decarbonisation strategy, which sets out how the local authority will meet Welsh Government aims to become net-zero by 2030.

Cwm Ifor’s southern-facing slopes make it “suitable for solar arrays” and the project is estimated to have a lifespan of 35 years.

The Welsh Government signed off on planning permission for the solar farm in May 2024 – the project required ministerial approval because its size made it a development of national significance.

Caerphilly Council had long considered selling the project, and in mid-September cabinet members agreed to pursue a sale.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the cabinet member for climate change, said at the time the council’s “mission was always to bring a financial return to the council and carbon reduction to help us meet our emissions target”.

According to the decarbonisation strategy, the project could also deliver direct and indirect benefits to the community.

The strategy sets out the possibility of a “community benefit fund made available to groups within the area as part of the solar project”.

“This could support community decarbonisation projects as well as wider support for the community,” according to the council report. “Not only will the project improve air quality and wellbeing, it will also bring in a revenue to support council services for the most vulnerable.” Such “community benefits clauses will be included in the sale documents”, the report adds.

Caerphilly Council has appointed Savills to manage the sale of the project.

A spokesperson for the local authority said “we are currently in preparation for sale, and it is anticipated that the marketing of the project will take place in April 2025”.

He said it was “unlikely” a buyer is not found, but added the council would “need to reconsider its options” if it was unable to complete a deal.

