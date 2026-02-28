New special menu launches to mark St David’s Day

The Welsh Cheese Company will celebrate Wales’ most famous dish this St David’s Day, by launching a month-long Welsh rarebit menu.

Each dish will spotlight one of Wales’ finest artisan cheeses, paired with thoughtful seasonal accompaniments that elevate the classic comfort food.

In support of Cegin y Bobl’s recently announced ‘Rarebit Fortnight’ campaign, 25% of proceeds from every rarebit sold will be donated directly to the charity’s grassroots work to get families cooking and eating nutritious, delicious food.

Taking the concept a step further, The Welsh Cheese Company has committed to offering a rotating menu of eight different rarebit varieties across the month of March, including:

Caws Cenarth Caerffili Cheese & Leek – a celebration of two Welsh kitchen staples

Mature Teifi Cheese & Carmarthen Ham – rich, savoury and deeply satisfying

Perl Las Blue Cheese with Caramelised Pears & Pecan – sweet, sharp and indulgent

…with five more specials to be revealed as the month unfolds.

Available as a lunchtime menu, the rarebits will be served at The Welsh Cheese Company’s contemporary Victoria Park deli. The space was transformed back in September into a relaxed neighbourhood cheesemonger, offering more than 70 Welsh cheeses, a wide variety of accompaniments, and wines by the bottle to takeaway.

Whilst primarily a cheesemonger and wine bottle shop, the venue also offers seating for up to 20 guests, allowing customers to stay and savour curated cheese platters and wines by the glass – the perfect setting to enjoy a freshly made rarebit alongside a carefully selected glass of wine.

Speaking about the new rarebit menu, founder Tom Pinder said: “Rarebit is such an iconic Welsh dish, but when you have access to the incredible range of cheeses being made here, there’s so much scope to reinterpret it.

“We’ve always wanted the Victoria Park shop to be a place where people can discover Welsh cheese in different ways – whether that’s through a cheeseboard, a pairing flight, or now a rotating rarebit menu.

“Supporting Cegin y Bobl feels like a natural fit – celebrating Welsh produce while helping more people feel confident cooking and enjoying good food.”

The Welsh Cheese Company has been championing Welsh cheesemaking since 2017. Founded by international cheese judge Tom Pinder, the business works closely with some of the country’s most passionate producers, including Caws Cenarth, Caws Teifi, Pant Mawr Cheeses, The Snowdonia Cheese Company, Brooke’s Dairy and Cosyn Cymru.

Their first bricks and mortar shop opened in Taffs Well in 2022, becoming the first 100% Welsh cheesemonger in the UK, while their online shop has been delivering nationwide since 2017.

The Welsh Cheese Company ‘Rarebit Fortnight’ menu will run throughout March at The Welsh Cheese Company’s Victoria Park, Cardiff deli & wine bar. The shop is open from 9am–5pm Tuesday to Thursday; 9am–10pm on Fridays and Saturdays; and 10am–2pm on Sundays.

For further information, visit www.welshcheesecompany.co.uk or follow @welshcheeseco on Instagram.