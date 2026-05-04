New specialist midwifery service set to launch

A new specialist midwifery service designed to support families facing complex challenges is set to launch this spring.

The Bloom service will initially be rolled out in Bridgend by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, offering targeted support for women and pregnant people with additional needs.

The service will provide continuity-based care for families experiencing issues such as mental health difficulties, domestic abuse, substance misuse, and late engagement with maternity services.

Delivered by a dedicated community-based team, Bloom aims to offer more personalised and intensive support than standard maternity care. Appointments will be longer and, where appropriate, take place in people’s homes or in accessible community settings to help build trust and improve engagement.

The team will also work closely with a range of partner organisations, including safeguarding teams, mental health services and local authority programmes, to ensure a more coordinated and holistic approach.

Suzanne Hardacre, Director of Midwifery at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “This new initiative responds to growing need, with 15.3% of pregnant people in our communities identified as having vulnerabilities over the past year.

“Evidence shows that continuity of care from a dedicated midwifery team leads to better physical and mental health outcomes, as well as improved safeguarding results for families.”

The service will be piloted in Bridgend, with plans to expand it across the wider health board area if it proves successful.