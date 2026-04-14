New speed limits recommended for bridge despite objections

Changes to the speed limit for a bridge on the outskirts of a mid Wales village are being recommended by council highways chiefs.

Next week the portfolio holder for highways and transport Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) is expected to make a delegated decision to introduce more appropriate speed limits along the B4398 on the approaches to Williams Bridge and Llanymynech.

In January, Cllr Charlton agreed to hold a consultation on a proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on new 40 mph and 30 mph speed limits and along the B4398 between New Bridge Vyrnwy and Llanymynech. The consultation was held from January 30 and March 4, and the council received four responses to the proposal.

Traffic engineer north Chris Lloyd said: “All four objected to the proposal to reduce the western extent of the existing 30mph speed limit and expressed a desire to retain the current extents of the 30mph speed limit.

“Of those four, two indicated their support for the introduction of a new 40mph speed limit between the existing extent of the 30mph speed limit and New Bridge Vyrnwy.

“One suggested that the highway authority should consider introducing traffic calming measures and installing vehicle-activated signs rather than modifying the speed limit.

“Another suggested that the highway authority should introduce a pavement, speed humps, speed cameras and illuminated signs rather than modifying the speed limit.”

Mr Lloyd said that these suggestions “do not form part of these consultation proposals” and that the Canal and River Trust can’t be expected to fund that work.

The trust is footing the bill as part of a project to construct a lift bridge at Williams Bridge to make that section of the canal navigable again.

Mr Lloyd continued: “Vehicle telemetry data for the length of the B4398 between the access to Pentref Farm and the Walls Bridge side road junction between the January 1 and March 9 has been examined, and that data proves that the vast majority of drivers already comply with the posted speed limits, so there is no justification to consider additional traffic calming measures.

“The highway authority project team’s recommendation to the cabinet member is to note but overrule all the objections received and instruct highway officers to make the order as originally proposed as a matter of urgency.”

Powys county councillor for the area Arwel Jones backs the proposal.

Cllr Jones (Powys Independents – Llandysilio) said: “I have viewed the proposal in detail, and I am happy to support the recommendation.”