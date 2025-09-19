New standards for taxi drivers under consideration

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

New rules for taxi drivers including overseas criminal records checks and updates on using CCTV and dashboard cameras are to be consulted on.

The updated standards will require anyone who has spent six months or more, whether continuous or in total, living outside of the UK while aged 18 or over to provide a criminal records check from any countries they have visited if applying for a licence to work as a taxi driver or private hire driver.

While CCTV cameras aren’t required by Monmouthshire County Council it does recommend drivers install them and the proposed updates to its taxi and private hire policy clarifies rules around their use and minimum standards.

Those include informing passengers, including verbal warnings to visually impaired passengers.

Audio recording will also be allowed but can only be activated by either the driver of passenger pressing a “panic button” and taxi drivers, or firms employing them, will be the “data controllers” responsible for the storage of CCTV and audio recordings and who will have to register with the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Confusion

Licensing officer Taylor Watts told the taxi and regulatory committee it isn’t thought any taxis in Monmouthshire are currently fitted with CCTV cameras but if they are operators are supposed to inform the council as the licensing authority.

There was confusion before the 12 member committee agreed to consult on the updates to the policy as Labour councillor Armand Watts objected to the overseas criminal records checks.

He suggested the requirement could disadvantage applicants from other countries including those with their rights protected under the EU Settlement Scheme brought in following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The Bulwark and Thornwell councillor also said they could be impacted by delays in issuing paperwork while citizens who have fled countries due to persecution wouldn’t be able to supply the documents required.

He said the council should contact central government to raise the issue.

The policy states it applies to “all applicants for a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle drivers licence that have spent six months or more (whether continuously or in total), residing outside the United Kingdom while aged 18 or over”.

Risk

The committee was told applicants who are unable to provide the required documents will have to have to go before the licensing panel which will have to consider their circumstances and why they couldn’t provide documentation.

Applicants will be risk assessed by the licensing department.

Jane Rogers, who is responsible for public protection, said the policy was being updated to comply with national standards.

The committee eventually agreed to approve the policy for consultation, from September 22 to Friday, October 31 with drivers, firms and the public despite confusion which led to it voting three times on the recommendation.

Following the consultation a further report will be presented to the committee on December 9 with the intention the policy will be adopted from January 1.

New standards agreed by Westminster’s Department of Transport also apply to taxi and private hire drivers in Wales, which has prompted the update.