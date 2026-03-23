New standards set out what good mental healthcare looks like in Wales

People in Wales are set to benefit from clearer standards for mental health and self-harm services across the NHS and social care, following the publication of two new quality statements.

The quality statements, published today (23 March), define the outcomes and standards which services must deliver, from same-day open access support to trauma-informed care for people who have self-harmed.

They support the delivery of the actions in the ambitious Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy, and aim to help Wales to become the first nation to deliver same-day, open access mental healthcare.

Some 20 pilot projects across Wales have been set to provide open access support, helping people get much needed help at an earlier stage without the need for a doctor’s referral.

These pilot projects will provide the foundation for a wider expansion to more services and organisations.

The “demonstrator sites” include a mental health university liaison service, which provides early intervention and easy-to-access support for students attending any of the four universities in Cardiff – Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, the University of South Wales and the Royal College of Music and Drama.

More than 240,000 people have contacted the 111 press 2 service for help with an urgent mental health issue since its launch in Wales in 2022.

The Mental Health Quality Statement sets out nine core components to redesign services around the goal of open access care, moving away from traditional tiered models toward a more flexible, recovery-focused system.

These include programmes being designed with people who bring diverse perspectives and experiences, trauma-informed approaches being clearly and consistently integrated at all levels of care, services being flexible, data-informed and collaborative and care being person centred.

The Self-harm Quality Statement identifies six pillars of high-quality care: immediate treatment, trauma-informed support, continuity of care, safety planning, holistic signposting, and skilled responders.

It emphasises that compassionate, person-centred care must be available to anyone who self-harms, regardless of their intent.

They have been developed with NHS Wales, third sector partners, and people with lived experience.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles: “These standards will ensure people have access to consistent, compassionate and effective mental health support wherever they are in Wales.

“We are moving to a new future of open access services in Wales, so people can receive the help they need at an earlier stage and prevent them reaching crisis point. These standards will help us improve mental healthcare and reach our ambition.”