New state-of-the-art cosmetology centre opens in north Wales

Ella Groves

A new cosmetology centre has opened in north Wales, designed to provide an inclusive hub for the wider community.

Coleg Cambria Deeside officially launched the centre this week describing it as a “trailblazing, first-of-its-kind space designed to evolve both the hair and beauty sector.”

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies at the college, said: “There is nothing else like this regionally or beyond. It is a centre of excellence, a community space and a professional commercial setting all in one – created to support people when they need it most, and to ensure our learners become truly industry-ready.”

Purpose-built to support those who may face barriers to accessing beauty treatments, the centre offers a safe and welcoming environment with innovative technology and specialist staff.

Partners such as Flintshire Social Services, the Muslim Cultural Society, Alzheimer’s and Dementia organisations, and local mental-health groups all worked to shape the development of the centre.

Esther Leigh and Kelly Pasicznyk, two members of staff at the centre, were instrumental in the development of the new facility.

Both have completed advanced development in working with different hair textures, supporting people with dementia, and creating a dignified, compassionate experience for clients receiving end-of-life care.

Esther Leigh also upskilled in oncology massage, menopausal massage, and hydrafacials prior to the centre launch.

“We’re so proud of what has been created,” said Esther. “We’ve trained intensively and built our knowledge in specialist areas so we can provide the highest-quality treatment in a genuinely sensitive, supportive setting.”

“This incredible space gives our students confidence and hands-on experience with leading-edge equipment and product ranges,” added Kelly.

Learners from Level 3 at the college will work one day a week at the centre alongside their studies, gaining practical real-life experience with clients.

Since the launch, the centre has already welcomed mental-health groups, domestic violence survivors, and women’s support groups for coffee mornings and wellbeing sessions.

Coleg Cambria Deeside is now exploring opportunities to expand the centre further in the future.