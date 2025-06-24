New station plans back on track

Plans for a new heritage railway station – which hit the bumpers after being rejected by national park planners – has been overturned on appeal.

The Ffestiniog Railway Company appealed to the Planning and Environment Decision Wales [PEDW] over a decision by the Eryri National Park Authority to reject plans for the new station at Beddgelert.

This appeal has been won, and a separate appeal for costs against the park was also awarded to the railway, with the amount awarded yet to be decided.

The decision is due to be discussed at the park’s next planning meeting, on Wednesday, June 25.

Welsh Highland Railway

Beddgelert Station forms part of the Welsh Highland Railway, which brings thousands of people to the village known for its scenic beauty, riverside cafés and pubs and Gelert’s Grave.

The plans concerned “construction of a new railway station on an existing concrete slab”, submitted on May 13, 2024 and rejected on July 15, 2024, according to Welsh Government inspector Richard Duggan.

The inspector’s report describes station plans back in 2006, when an application for a ticket office, toilets, waiting room, café and sale of souvenirs was approved with conditions. At the time, a concrete slab was laid in preparation of work.

Conditions had included limiting souvenir sales and café use, but were later successfully appealed.

Some seventeen years later, new plans proposing an alternative design to the building approved in 2006, but using the same slab, were then submitted,

But on May 17, 2023, the planning committee defied the officer’s recommendations and rejected the new scheme.

The inspector said the main issues surrounded the character and appearance of the area, living conditions of neighbouring residents, odour and noise, the vitality and viability of Beddgelert, highways safety and the Dark Skies Reserve.

He noted the new building was 20% smaller than in 2006. The lower section of roof would also “reduce visual impact of the building” and updated designs included allowing solar panels to be integrated.

The proposed materials were now natural, local and “more sustainable” using timber, slate and glass, “more appropriate” to the site than the approved brick and render building.

The building would see “improved facilities for older visitors and those with mobility issues,” he said.

Impact

Regarding claims over the “harmful and overbearing impact on residents” and impact of “smells and noise,” he noted the authority had not made any submission in the appeal “to substantiate this”.

He also considered the distance between the station building and nearest property at Oberon Woods was “sufficient”.

He said: “The closest residential properties to the station already experience some level of noise pollution from the operation of the railway station.”

He also felt a modern and sound proofed building with dedicated eating and drinking facilities would “improve the current situation”.

Café seating was at the “farthest point” from properties and there were “opportunities to extract odours”.

Living conditions

He concluded it would not have a detrimental impact on the living conditions of neighbouring residents, dismissing views that the café and retail plan was harmful to the vitality and viability of Beddgelert.

The current train timetable, he said, provided a long period of time between trains arriving and returning for passengers.

He said: “Therefore, those passengers have a significant period of time to visit the village and enjoy the varied local facilities available to visitors including cafés, public houses and other local attractions.

“The appellant estimates that in the year January to December 2023 approximately 23,010 passengers alighted in Beddgelert station.

“It is inevitable that there may be some passengers who arrive at the station who will stay to use the new café and facilities, due to the relatively steep walk down into the centre of the village.

“However, the vast majority…will have chosen to do so to enjoy the natural beauty of the village and wider area and to visit Gelert’s Grave.

“Passengers will walk into the village and spend time and money within the cafés and public houses, thus significantly contributing to local business and the local economy and ensuring the vitality and viability of Beddgelert centre.”

It would not impact highway safety, with site materials mainly transported by rail, nor significantly increase light pollution, with most operations during daylight, he added.

