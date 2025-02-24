New stats show there’s been no improvement at controversial maternity unit, say parents

Martin Shipton

Newly released statistics have confirmed campaigners in their belief that major improvements are still required at a controversial maternity unit.

In September 2023 a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) inspection report concluded that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed at the Singleton Hospital unit in Swansea.

The Welsh Government has refused to hold a public inquiry into concerns about the unit. Instead a review has been commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board, which presided over the unit’s failings.

Parents led by Rob and Sian Channon, whose five-year-old son Gethin suffered serious brain damage at birth because of medical negligence at the unit, have walked away from the review, saying they have no confidence in it.

Mr Channon told Nation.Cymru that the latest figures on perinatal mortality – covering stillbirths and neonatal deaths – showed once again a higher than average incidence of such deaths in the Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) area.

He said: “The ‘MBRRACE’ data which is relied upon in the UK to highlight perinatal mortality data has just published 2023 data for each UK NHS Trust/Health Board. Once again the data shows there is a higher than group average (similar hospitals in the UK) number of deaths in Swansea Bay. It is actually in the top three in the UK in its group.

“There is a chart in the data for SBUHB that shows it has been higher than average in four out of the last five years.

“This new data relates to the year where we were screaming at the Welsh Government that there were serious issues and the HIW inspection in September 2023 proved that – although Eluned Morgan [the then Health Minister] didn’t put the maternity service into enhanced monitoring until mid December 2023.

“There is loads of additional background to this. For example Eluned Morgan in the Senedd raised concerns over previous MBRRACE data for Swansea in December 2023. New data shows no improvement – what is she doing about it?

“SBUHB have in response to the HIW inspection reports in July 2024 claimed data showed they were not below average. The latest data shows that to be rubbish:

“They also like to claim the statistics are lower in response to media questions.”

A spokesperson for Swansea Bay University Health Board said: “The latest report from the national MBRRACE-UK Perinatal Programme relates to the outcomes for 2023. The MBRRACE 2022 report, which was published in late 2023, showed that the neonatal mortality rate for SBUHB was 5-15% below the national average. The combined stillbirth and neonatal mortality (perinatal) were around the average for similar health boards in the UK.

“While the 2023 data showed that the perinatal mortality rate was 5% higher than the average for similar health boards in the UK, variation in perinatal mortality outcomes for MBRRACE reports are to be expected each year and does not indicate poor quality of care. The health board ensures that all cases are thoroughly reviewed by internal and external peer review processes which ensure learning is identified from all cases.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Swansea Bay University Health Board’s maternity and neonatal services were put into enhanced monitoring in December 2023, in line with NHS escalation procedures.

“We continue to maintain oversight of the health board’s delivery of required improvements through the enhanced monitoring escalation arrangements.”

Together with his wife Sian Channon, Mr Channon wrote to current Health Minister Jeremy Miles last week stating: “We are disappointed to have to write again on the subject of maternity services in Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

“As you know we have been campaigning on maternity safety in Singleton hospital since it was discovered by Dr Bill Kirkup in 2022 that our son Gethin was harmed by gross negligence.

“Yesterday a meeting was held of the family support group in Swansea. It was well attended by multiple families. It was the first meeting of this group.

“We were extremely disappointed to hear from families about the level of care they have received in Singleton maternity in recent months. These are some examples:

1. Babies dying due to basic mistakes in care. For example CTG machines being muted or ignored. Midwives not recognising basic warning signs.

2. Mothers being left at risk of harm when conditions such as diabetes being ignored in labour and birth plans for these situations being ignored.

3. The Head of Midwifery Catherine Harris making completely inappropriate comments to family members who challenge poor care. Staff attitudes to patients were raised by four families

4. Rooms not being cleaned FOR A WEEK. Family members left so disgusted by the state of rooms that they were buying and bringing in cleaning supplies themselves.

5. Dirty conditions and lack of IPC leaving multiple mothers with infections, then no action taken to deal with them. Mothers who we spoke to are then left on their own to deal with serious physical and mental issues.

6. Notes and reports still lacking accuracy and updates from doctors lacking candour.

7. Call bells to staff being ignored, one mum reported not being seen by a staff member for SEVEN hours despite needing assistance, and ending up with an infection.

“There are more issues which we haven’t highlighted in this email.

“We contend that the Welsh Government were negligent in ignoring dozens of warning signs in Singleton maternity over a period of years. We now raise these issues with you with the expectation that these mistakes will not be made again. We will be holding you to account on this.

“As well as the issues above we have also had feedback about the ‘independent’ maternity and neonatal review. Families reported that experts such as the midwifery expert made comments about multiple policies being broken but then followed up with statements denying any negligence, when the failure to follow policies was responsible for the harm.

“The experts were all appointed by former Chair Emma Woollett, without consultation, when Woollett herself was responsible for ignoring the failings for years.

“Families who had spoken to the review team and experts also told the meeting that the communication was appalling and they didn’t know what was going on.

“You have been aware of the serious flaws with this review since its inception, yet have done nothing. We are now 14 months down the line and nothing has improved.

“In conclusion the issues raised in this email need urgently addressing by the Welsh Government, this can be through the ‘enhanced monitoring’ process but that is not enough. Babies are still dying, mothers are still being left with horrific trauma, both physical and mental.

“We look forward to an urgent response with a clear plan to ensure the safety of mothers and babies in Singleton Hospital.”

The Channons have received a holding letter from Mr Miles’ office which states: “We take these concerns seriously and will raise them with the health board.”

