New strategy developed to help people who self-harm and have thoughts of suicide

The Welsh Government has developed a new strategy which aims to support people who self-harm and have thoughts of suicide.

Announcing the plan, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy spoke about Wales’ determination to remove the stigma of talking about and seeking help for suicide and self-harm.

She also said Wales’ new 10-year strategy to prevent suicide and self-harm, which will be published in April, will improve access to support services.

‘Judged’

Speaking at the National Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Conference at the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff, Sarah Murphy said: “Many people are reluctant to talk about their challenges for fear of being judged and labelled – or concern about worrying a family member or friend.

“There is still a lot of work we need to do to ensure services are available for those who need them. But if we don’t remove that initial barrier to accessing support, if we do not create that understanding and allow people to open up without fear of being stigmatised and judged, then success will forever be hindered.”

The new Suicide and Self-Harm Prevention Strategy will outline how to improve support services available to people who needed them.

The Minister added: “My aim through the strategy is a relentless focus on prevention and earlier intervention

“It’s only through working seamlessly across social services, welfare support, health and the criminal justice system will we be able to respond sooner, and with compassion, to prevent escalation to crisis point.”

As part of objectives outlined in the strategy, the Welsh Government has already announced a national advice service aimed at supporting all those affected by suicide, and new guidance for agencies and organisations.

