New study highlights Impact of adverse childhood experiences on adults

A new study of Welsh adults has found that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and negative school experiences increase the risk of poorer mental health and wellbeing into adulthood.

The research, conducted by Public Health Wales and Bangor University, revealed that individuals who had experienced ACEs (e.g., child maltreatment, parental substance use) or negative school experiences (e.g., being bullied or having a lower sense of school belonging) were more likely to experience poor mental health.

The study also highlighted the cumulative effect of these, and negative school experiences, in exacerbating health risks.

According to the study, only six percent of individuals with no ACEs reported both being bullied and having a lower sense of school belonging, compared to 51 percent of those who had experienced four or more.

Vulnerable

These findings suggests that children who experience adversity at home are also more vulnerable to further adversity in school.

ACEs can be linked to lower school engagement, increased absenteeism, and a greater risk of exclusion due to behavioural challenges.

The study also suggested that positive school experiences can help mitigate the negative effects of ACEs.

Among adults who reported experiencing four or more adverse experiences in childhood, the adjusted proportion reporting current mental illness dropped from 44 percent among those who had been bullied and had a low sense of school belonging to 19 percent among those with more positive school experiences.

Supportive

Professor Karen Hughes, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales, said: “This study reinforces the importance of ensuring schools are safe, supportive spaces for children facing adversity.

“By fostering positive school experiences and equipping staff with the tools to provide appropriate support, we can help improve long-term health outcomes and create lasting benefits for individuals and society.”

Dr Joanne Hopkins, Director of ACE Hub Wales, added: “Children have a right to education, and a right to be safe. This research finds that those who experienced more ACEs at home were also more likely to experience bullying and traumatic experiences at school, and that more positive school experiences can help mitigate the impact of ACEs.

“The study signals that it is vital we maintain focus on developing a trauma- and ACE-informed education system in Wales.”

The study Adverse childhood and school experiences: a retrospective cross-sectional study examining their associations with health-related behaviours and mental health was published in the journal BMC Public Health

