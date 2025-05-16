New study reveals the best and worst walks in Wales for hay fever sufferers

With better weather on the horizon and the bank holiday fast approaching, more people are planning spring walks.

To help those who suffer from allergies, new research from natural skincare specialists Wild & Wood have ranked the best and worst UK walks from ITV’s top 100 walks, for hay fever sufferers based on environmental exposure.

Each route was assessed against five environmental factors:

Altitude: Higher ground means fewer airborne allergens

Coastal wind exposure: Helps disperse pollen

Vegetation: More vegetation = more pollen

Woodland density: Dense tree cover can trap allergens

Animal/Insect Activity: Livestock and wildlife can stir up pollen and airborne allergens

Each route was scored from 1 to 5 for five different factors, where 1 indicates the worst conditions for hay fever sufferers , and 5 indicates the best conditions. These scores were then averaged to calculate an overall rating for each walk, helping identify the most and least allergy-friendly routes.

Routes like Eryri, Tryfan, Anglesey Coastal Walk, Rhossili and Solva top ranked safest for allergy sufferers.

Four Falls Walk, Bannau Brycheiniog, Llangollen Canal and Offa’s Dyke listed as the worst walks for allergy sufferers.

Worst Walks for Hay Fever Sufferers

Welsh walks listed in the UK’s top 100 walks predominantly featured hikes that were low on the hayfever risk rating. However, the Four Falls Walk, Bannau Brycheiniog, Llangollen Canal and Offa’s Dyke were outlined as the worst if you suffer from allergies.

The Four Falls Walk is especially problematic thanks to its combination of forested trails and misty waterfall spray, which keeps allergens suspended in the air.

Meanwhile, the Llangollen Canal and Offa’s Dyke often lack strong breezes to clear the air, allowing pollen to build up along hedgerows and pasture-lined stretches, making them high-risk areas for allergy flare-ups.

Ranking

1. Four Falls Walk, Bannau Brycheiniog – 2.2

2. Llangollen Canal – 2.2

3. Offa’s Dyke – 3.0

Best Walks for Hay Fever Sufferers

High-altitude hikes like Yr Wyddfa and Tryfan are featured in the top 11 walks in the whole of the UK for allergy-prone walkers thanks to the cleaner, cooler air and strong winds that help disperse pollen.

Coastal routes such as the Anglesey Coastal Walk and Rhossili also fare well, thanks to sea breezes and minimal vegetation that carries pollen. These exposed, open-air trails benefit from natural airflow and fewer allergen-producing plants.

Ranking

1. Yr Wyddfa – 4.8

2. Tryfan – 4.8

3. Anglesey Coastal Walk – 4.0

4. Rhossili 4.0

“As a skincare brand rooted in nature, we wanted to go beyond just treating the symptoms of seasonal allergies and actually help people avoid them. That’s why we carried out this study. By identifying which walking routes pose the highest and lowest risk for hay fever sufferers, we hope to empower people to enjoy the outdoors with confidence this spring. Nature should be healing, not triggering.” said Lorna, co-founder of Wild and Wood.

Disclaimer

The hay fever risk data is intended as a general guide only. While our assessments are based on environmental factors such as altitude, vegetation density, and wind exposure, the actual pollen count and hay fever risk may vary depending on the season, weather conditions, and regional forecasts. Individual reactions to pollen can also differ significantly. Always consult local pollen forecasts and take personal precautions before setting off on any walk, especially during peak allergy season.

