New study reveals young adults are Wales’ biggest consumers of takeaways

Nation.Cymru staff

Young adults eat takeaways, ready meals and at cafés and restaurants more than any other age group, according to a new study.

A Time to Talk Public Health survey by Public Health Wales found 26 per cent of young adults (aged 16 to 29) ate a takeaway on two or more days in the last week, compared to 18 per cent of 30 to 49 year olds, 8 per cent of 50 to 69 year olds, and 2 per cent of those aged 70 years and over.

These meal types are often convenient and accessible, but can be higher in fat, sugar and salt. Diets high in these foods can increase the risk of overweight and obesity, which in turn is linked to poorer health outcomes, including heart disease, some cancers and type 2 diabetes. This highlights how unhealthy food environments may be driving poorer diet and increased obesity risk.

Additionally, the survey found that more than half of respondents (57 per cent) eat lunch away from home at least sometimes and of these, 60 per cent buy it on the go. Among young adults who eat lunch away from home, 77 per cent buy it on the go – the highest of any age group to do this. This highlights the importance of healthy food options being available for everyone who needs to eat on the go.

Differences in portion size behaviours were also reported across the whole sample. Nearly a quarter of respondents (24 per cent) said they serve themselves a large portion while over half (53 per cent) said they rarely leave food on their plate, even when they feel full.

Young adults reported serving a large portion the most (35 per cent). This is compared to 32 per cent of 30 to 49 year olds, 21 per cent of 50 to 69 year olds, and 12 per cent of those aged 70 years and over.

Overall, the survey found variation in eating behaviours across the population. Young adults, males, people living in the most deprived areas, and people who perceive themselves to be a heavier weight were more likely to report eating behaviours associated with a higher likelihood of living with overweight and obesity.

Everyday places

Healthy lives are shaped by our everyday places – this includes where people live, work and eat. Making healthier options easier for people to choose and making them more accessible and available is a key part of improving population health.

Dr Ilona Johnson, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “Overweight and obesity affect over 60% of adults in Wales and young adulthood is when people are most likely to gain weight. What we eat and how much we eat affects our weight. This work has found that young adults and those living in more deprived communities face the greatest challenges when it comes to making healthier food choices and the food environments around them are making that harder, not easier to be healthy.

“We know that people want to make better food choices but feel that their environment is working against them. We need to make it easier for people to make healthy choices by providing healthier options.”

Dr Catherine Sharp, Principal Public Health Researcher at Public Health Wales, said: “This research provides robust, Wales‑specific evidence on how food environments and their interactions with our behaviours shape eating patterns across the nation. Understanding how this works in the real world is critical for developing effective policy.

“This research shows where behaviours linked to increased obesity and overweight risk are most prevalent and provides important evidence to support targeted interventions to improve health in Wales.”