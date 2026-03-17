New study sheds light on risks of combining cocaine and alcohol

New research from the University of South Wales (USW) provides important insights into the complex risks associated with the combined use of cocaine and alcohol, a mixture that produces a toxic substance in the body known as cocaethylene.

The study, in collaboration with King’s College London and Sandwell and West-Birmingham NHS Trust, examined deaths in which alcohol and cocaine were present and where a coroner had recorded the cause as suicide. The findings highlight a web of overlapping social, psychological, and health factors.

Researchers analysed data from the National Mortality Database, identifying 147 cases in which cocaethylene was present at the time of death and suicide was recorded as the verdict. Rather than pointing to a single cause, the analysis revealed that most individuals had complex backgrounds.

Over half had a documented history of mental health conditions, and a third were receiving psychiatric medication at the time of death. Most of the sample were male aged 25 to 45, and many came from the most economically disadvantaged areas.

Dr Nyle Davies, Senior Research Assistant at USW, said the findings underline the complexity of the relationship between substance use and suicide.

“What we can see in the data is that the relationship between cocaine and alcohol use and suicide is not straightforward. The deaths are better understood in the context of multiple, combined challenges, including mental health and social circumstances.”

Dr Darren Quelch, Senior Research Fellow at USW, said: “Cocaethylene is known to place additional strain on the body and is associated with increased toxicity. However, the findings suggest that preventing the harms associated with cocaine and alcohol co-consumption requires a broader focus that goes beyond individual substances.

“We hope the research will inform future studies, public health messaging, and support services. Further research is needed into how substance use interacts with mental health and social factors to increase risk”.

Earlier this year, Health and Care Research Wales awarded over £2 million funding for the establishment of a National Centre for Suicide and Self-harm Research.

This groundbreaking initiative is led by Professor Ann John at Swansea University, with USW, Cardiff University, and The Samaritans. The Centre’s primary objective is to prevent suicide by developing research and capacity in Wales, acknowledging the complex interplay of factors contributing to suicide and self-harm.

USW will contribute expertise in polydrug use (mixing substances), mental health, and risk of suicide and self-harm. This will build upon USW’s Addictions Research Group’s research into co-occurring alcohol and cocaine use.