Nation Cymru staff

Up to 10 surgical hubs are set to open across Wales over the next four years as part of the Welsh Government’s efforts to reduce waiting lists.

The new surgical hubs are aimed at bringing down waiting times by making sure routine operations are not cancelled when emergency cases arise and ensuring patients can be seen for treatment quicker.

Each hub is a dedicated space for planned operations, such as hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and hernia repairs.

With their own staff, theatres and beds, the hubs are expected to reduce cancellations and postponements.

They will also provide vital opportunities for medical graduates to develop their skills and careers, and strengthen local capacity for managing future demand.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor today visited the surgical hub at Llandough Hospital, which is expected to receive full accreditation early next year, to see progress first-hand.

The Welsh Government has set out plans for up to 10 surgical hubs across Wales over the next four years, with clinical experts now identifying where they are needed and how they can work across health boards.

It comes as the latest NHS Wales performance data shows the longest waiting times for treatment in Wales have fallen to under 5,000, and the total waiting list is nearly 70,000 lower than September last year.

There was also a fall in the number of pathways waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment.

It comes after £145m was invested in tackling waiting times, particularly the longest ones, and clinically-led plans will ensure this is done on a long-term and sustainable basis.

“These surgical hubs will help increase the number of operations, cut waiting times and make planned surgery more reliable,” he said.

“Too many people are waiting too long for treatment. The hubs will be vital in reducing the waits we inherited and keeping them down in the long term.

“It was a privilege to see how Llandough Hospital is tackling surgical waiting lists, with dedicated theatres and beds meaning more people can be seen quickly.”

Speaking about today’s publication of the latest NHS Wales waiting times, he said: “We are starting to see signs of improvement and it is encouraging we’re on the right track, but we are yet to see the investment’s full impact.

“We have been clear with health boards about what we expect, we monitor their progress weekly and we demand action when targets are missed.

“We have been expecting a challenging winter period and implemented preparedness plans earlier than ever before. NHS Wales health and care staff are working incredibly hard to ensure the system can cope with the expected demand, and I’d like to thank them for their efforts during these difficult times.”

Pressure

The latest NHS Wales performance data shows emergency care services continue to see high levels of pressure.

The new Emergency and Acute Care Policy Framework, launched earlier this week, focuses on whole-system flow, rapid access, and tackling delayed discharges – so that delays and corridor care come down alongside more transparent reporting.

Changes to how clinical exceptions are measured mean today’s emergency department figures can’t be directly compared against historical records.

Previously the clock stopped when active treatment ended, even if a patient remained in the department for observation, recovery, or hospital transport, but now these clinical exceptions have been removed

Ending the policy sets one clear standard for every emergency department, so performance can be compared fairly.

For people in out of hospital cardiac arrest and where CPR has been started, 28% had a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) at the time of arrival at hospital, an improvement compared to September and the highest since this measure was introduced.

Just over 2,060 people started cancer treatment in September, an improvement compared to the previous month, and more than 15,200 people were told the good news they don’t have cancer.