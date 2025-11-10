New survey to explore challenges facing rural enterprises in Wales

A team of researchers led by Aberystwyth University is conducting new research into the state of rural enterprise in Wales.

Funded by the UK government, the research focuses on how rural businesses are responding to current challenges, including post-pandemic recovery and shifting trade landscapes, evolving business practices and consumer behaviour.

The goal is to build a clearer picture of the unique pressures facing rural enterprises and how these compare to their urban counterparts.

The project is part of the Cymru Wledig Local Policy and Innovation Partnership (LPIP) Rural Wales initiative.

Led by Aberystwyth University, the initiative involves Welsh universities working in partnership with businesses, third sector organisations, communities, and policymakers to find solutions to the challenges faced by rural communities in Wales.

Dr Ellen Hjort, researcher on the project, said: “The challenges faced by businesses are well-documented, but rural Wales is often underrepresented in national data. We want to understand how these challenges are experienced and managed by businesses in rural areas specifically.

“Our hope is that this research will inform policymakers in the Senedd and Westminster, as well as business development agencies, to create tailored support for rural Wales.”

The survey explores a wide range of themes, including net zero adaptations, employment patterns, seasonality, and community impact. It also builds on previous work by Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales by asking businesses what growth means to them and how they contribute to the wellbeing of their local communities.

The survey is open until 21 December 2025 and invites responses from businesses operating in Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Ceredigion, Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, the Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire.

All participating businesses will be eligible to enter a prize draw for a business support package.

Aberystwyth University researchers have teamed up with Antur Cymru to distribute the survey and offer incentives to encourage participation.

Bronwen Raine, Managing Director of Antur Cymru, said: “Businesses are incredibly important to the communities that they are part of, in providing employment, access to goods and services and participating in community life.

“This survey is a great opportunity to develop understanding about what matters to businesses and how they can be supported to enable these community impacts. In doing so we also want to offer valuable incentives such as workshops, meeting spaces or training, as a thank you for people’s participation.”

If you run a business in rural Wales, help shape future policy and support by completing the survey in English here or in Welsh here.

For more information, please contact Dr Ellen Hjort ([email protected] ) or Dr Lucy Baker ( [email protected] )