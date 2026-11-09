New tapas bar plans approved after earlier noise concerns

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A new coffee and tapas bar will “offer something different” in a south Wales town centre.

A planning application for the change of use of an empty shop at Traditional Toys, 6 Bullring, Llantrisant has been given the go ahead by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, November 5.

The application is a resubmission of an earlier application for the same proposal that came before committee earlier in the year.

The previous application was refused as it was considered that the proposed A3 use would result in a level of noise and disturbance that would cause significant harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents.

To overcome these concerns the resubmission includes three changes

One is that the opening hours are reduced from 9am to midnight from Mondays to Saturdays to 9am to 10pm and from 10am to 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays to 10am to 9pm.

Another change is a site-specific acoustic report by Hunter Acoustics following inspection on August 6 and the final change is a defined operating model and condition package covering background music, acoustic absorption, furniture movement, arrivals and departures, outdoor activity, plant, deliveries, waste handling and complaint management.

Joe Ayoubkhani spoke on behalf of the Grother family in support of the proposal.

He said: “We have listened carefully to the concerns raised by officers and Members and taken positive steps to address them.

“This is not simply the same application being brought back before Committee.

Changes to opening hours

Having gone through the changes made to the opening hours, the acoustic report that had been carried out and the package of conditions, he added: “I recognise that two objections have been received, and those concerns deserve proper consideration. However, Members can take reassurance that the matters raised have been carefully assessed, supported by independent technical evidence.

“The Council’s Public Health and Protection officers have no objection and your planning officers are now recommending approval.

“There is also considerable local support, with 28 letters of support and the backing of Llantrisant Community Council.

“This is a local family investing in their own town, with an established track record in the hospitality sector.

“The proposal would bring a vacant commercial building back into use, offer something different to residents and visitors, and generate additional footfall for businesses within Llantrisant’s historic town centre.

“This is precisely the sort of small-scale, independent investment our town centres need, and those benefits can be delivered whilst protecting neighbouring residents.

“Ultimately, we have listened to Members’ previous concerns and responded with a materially improved proposal, supported by independent evidence and clear planning controls.”

Planning committee

A request was made by Councillor Sarah Davies for the matter to go to the planning committee so it could consider the full scope of the proposal.

There have been 28 letters of support and two letters of objection received from the local community following consultation.

The arguments in support of the development included that it would be a positive addition to the Bullring, it would bring an empty commercial property back into use and that it would give more reasons for customers to visit the area.

The arguments made against it included loss of privacy, noise and disturbance and parking issues.

In recommending approval, planning officers said in their report: “The principle of the change of use from an A1 retail unit to an A3 café/tapas bar is considered acceptable, as the proposal would bring a complementary use to the retail centre of Llantrisant.

“Further, it is not considered the proposed use would have any undue impact upon the conservation area as well as the amenity, privacy or operation of the neighbouring properties, or upon highway safety in the vicinity of the site.”