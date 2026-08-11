New taskforce launched to tackle decline of Welsh town centres

Nation.Cymru staff

A new taskforce has been launched to help tackle the challenges facing town centres across Wales as £1 million of funding was announced for regeneration projects.

Tamsin Ramasut and Professor Simon Gibson CBE have been appointed co-chairs of the Welsh Government’s new Town Centre Taskforce, which will draw up recommendations aimed at reversing decline, increasing footfall and attracting investment.

The announcement also includes £654,000 for public realm improvements in Bangor town centre and £350,000 to support the future regeneration of the Rhiw Shopping Centre in Bridgend.

Establishing the taskforce was one of the new Welsh Government’s commitments for its first 100 days.

It will bring together representatives from business, local government, regeneration, planning, academia and communities to examine the pressures facing town and city centres and propose practical measures to address them.

Ms Ramasut has a background in regeneration, placemaking and community engagement and has worked on projects across Wales and elsewhere through Pont Collective and previous roles.

Professor Gibson is the founder of Alacrity and has previously held senior roles at Wesley Clover, Ubiquity Software and the Welsh Development Agency.

Challenges

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian said: “Town centres remain at the heart of communities across Wales. They are places where people work, access services, spend time with family and friends and take part in civic and cultural life.

“However, they continue to face significant challenges as a result of changing consumer behaviour, economic pressures and the evolving role town centres play in everyday life.

“That’s why we are establishing this taskforce to champion the future of Welsh town centres. It will identify actions to help challenge decline, encourage changes in use to increase footfall, support Welsh businesses, attract investment and strengthen the long-term vitality of towns and city centres.”

Ms Ramasut said: “I’m honoured to co-chair this national taskforce. Town centres are central to thriving communities – places where people connect, local businesses grow and provide employment and create a sense of belonging.

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively to help our town centres thrive across Wales.”

Challenges

Professor Gibson said: “Our town centres are vital to communities and local economies across Wales, yet they face significant challenges that demand urgent action and fresh thinking.

“I am pleased to co-chair this taskforce, which brings together leaders from across sectors to develop innovative, practical solutions that remove barriers to growth, preserve presence and help create more vibrant, resilient town centres fit for the 21st century.”

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