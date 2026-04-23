New taxi fare proposals spark public consultation

Taxi fares could be set for a shake-up as officials invite the public to help decide how much passengers should pay and drivers can charge.

Caerphilly CBC’s Licensing Team has launched a public consultation following the receipt of two proposals to revise the hackney carriage tariff (fares), which was last updated in 2022

The hackney carriage tariff sets the maximum fare that can be charged for journeys in licensed taxi vehicles. The current tariff remains in effect while the consultation is underway. The existing tariff of hackney carriage fares can be viewed here https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/caerphillydocs/transport-(1)/fares-for-hackney-carriages.aspx

The purpose of this consultation is to gather feedback from the hackney carriage and private hire vehicle trade, as well as residents, businesses, and the wider public. Responses will help inform whether amendments should be made to the council’s Hackney Carriage Tariff.

Members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to share their views by completing the online survey. Paper copies of the consultation can also be requested directly from the Licensing Team.

Lee Morgan, Licensing Manager, said: “We want to ensure that any decision on taxi fares reflects a fair balance between the needs of drivers, passengers, and local businesses. This consultation is an important opportunity for everyone to have their say before any changes are considered.”

You can complete the survey online or request a paper copy via email [email protected] or by phone 01443 866750.

Once all responses have been collected and reviewed, a report will be prepared and submitted to the Taxi & General Licensing Committee for determination.

You can complete the survey here.